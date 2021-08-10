Cancel
Public Health

UK records highest daily COVID-19 death toll since March

By Syndicated Content
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – Britain reported 146 new deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test on Tuesday, the highest daily total since March 12, as the impact of last month’s surge in cases fed through into fatalities, government data showed. The number of new cases reported on Tuesday fell...

William James
U.K.
Public Health
Vaccines
Coronavirus
SoccerWashington Post

Something strange is happening in Britain. Covid cases are plummeting instead of soaring.

LONDON — This is a puzzler. Coronavirus cases are plummeting in Britain. They were supposed to soar. Scientists aren't sure why they haven't. The daily number of new infections recorded in the country fell for seven days in a row before a slight uptick Wednesday, when the country reported 27,734 cases. That’s still almost half of where the caseload was a week ago.
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

The next Covid variant could kill up to one in THREE people: SAGE warns doomsday scenario is 'realistic possibility' and UK's vaccine roll-out may even speed up mutant strain's emergence

A doomsday new Covid variant that could kill up to one in three people is a 'realistic possibility', according to the Government's top scientists. Documents published by the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) today warned a future strain could be as deadly as MERS — which has a case fatality rate of 35 per cent — could be on the way.
Public HealthNew Scientist

Eight reasons why the UK's coronavirus cases appear to be falling

One swallow doesn’t make a summer, but the recent sustained fall in covid-19 cases in the UK may represent a turning point. However, experts warn there are many other explanations for the decline that cannot be ruled out. The number of people in the UK testing positive for covid-19 has...
Public HealthCNBC

Australia suffers worst Covid day this year with millions in lockdown

With about 15 million people in the three states, or 60% of Australia's population, under a strict lockdown, the country also reported five coronavirus-related deaths, one of the highest this year. New South Wales suffered its worst pandemic day, reporting 319 new locally acquired COVID-19 cases. NSW authorities, who had...
Public HealthBBC

Covid-19: India outrage over 'no oxygen shortage death data' claim

Indians have expressed shock and anger after a junior health minister told parliament that no Covid deaths had been reported due to oxygen shortages. Hospitals across the country ran out of oxygen in April and May during a deadly second wave - there were daily reports of people dying from a lack of oxygen.
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Covid news - live: Hospitals declare ‘black alerts’ as UK records 104 further deaths

Rising patient numbers are placing further strain on the NHS across the country, with major hospitals declaring “black alerts” over bed shortages and more operations being cancelled.Hospital chiefs have warned the NHS is now the busiest it has ever been, and the health secretary, Sajid Javid, has accepted the health service will need more investment.In recent weeks hospitals across England have seen record levels of non-Covid patients turning up at A&E, with a lack of intensive care beds meaning routine surgeries, including for some cancer patients, have been cancelled across England.It comes as the UK recorded 29,612 new Covid cases...
Public HealthPosted by
TheDailyBeast

India’s Coronavirus Death Toll Likely 3 to 4 Million, 10 Times More Than Reported, Official Says

A month after India started to crawl out from under the weight of its horrific third COVID-19 wave, a new report suggests the situation was far worse than has been reported. According to the Indian government’s chief economic adviser, the true extent of the death toll in the country is likely 10 times higher than the 414,000 official deaths attributed to the pandemic. The report suggests that the estimated excess deaths, which it defines as those recorded and those that were expected, is more likely between 3 million and 4.7 million between January 2020 and June 2021. Many of those who died in homes were buried or cremated privately, and not recorded as official COVID-19 deaths. The report said an accurate figure will in all likelihood “prove elusive” and that the true picture may never fully emerge. “True deaths are likely to be in the several millions not hundreds of thousands, making this arguably India’s worst human tragedy since Partition and independence,” the report said, referring to the bloody battle for independence in 1947 that saw more than one million people slaughtered.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Covid-19 cases drop for sixth day — but hospital admissions rise

The number of new Covid cases in Britain has fallen for the sixth day in a row, boosting hopes the third wave of the pandemic may have peaked.However, the number of people hospitalised with coronavirus is at its highest level for four months, the latest government statistics showed.As of 9am on Monday, there were 24,950 new cases of Covid, the sixth day in a row the daily case numbers have fallen.Cases burst through the 60,000 a day barrier on 16 July and both scientists and ministers warned that they would probably climb to well over 100,000 a day as the...
Public HealthTelegraph

UK Covid cases drop almost 10,000 in a week

Britain recorded nearly 10,000 fewer Covid cases on Thursday when compared to the same day last week, new figures show, raising hopes that the epidemic may be slowing. Although the seven-day case rate continues to rise, increasing 24 per cent overall in a week, numbers have been below 50,000 for several days.
Public HealthWWAY NewsChannel 3

India’s pandemic death toll could be in the millions

NEW DELHI (AP) — The most comprehensive research yet estimates India’s excess deaths during the coronavirus pandemic were a staggering 10 times the official COVID-19 toll. Most experts believe India’s official toll of 414,000 dead was a vast undercount, but the government has dismissed those concerns as exaggerated. A report...
Public HealthTimes News

WHO says COVID deaths up 21% in the last week

GENEVA (AP) - The World Health Organization says the number of coronavirus deaths globally jumped by 21% in the last week. Most of the 69,000 deaths were reported in the Americas and Southeast Asia. The U.N. health agency also noted that COVID-19 cases rose by 8% worldwide and that there are now nearly 194 million infections.
Public Healtharcamax.com

COVID-19 deaths surge in UK as officials warn pandemic isn't over

The U.K. reported the highest number of COVID-19 deaths since March, prompting a top government health official to warn the pandemic is “not over yet” despite a continued fall in confirmed cases. There were 23,511 new coronavirus cases recorded on Tuesday, down for a seventh day. But the number of...
Public HealthArkansas Online

Indonesia becomes virus epicenter as hospitals struggle

BEKASI, Indonesia -- Indonesia has become the new epicenter of the pandemic, surpassing India and Brazil to become the country with the world's highest count of new infections. The surge is part of a wave across Southeast Asia, where vaccination rates are low but countries had, until recently, contained the virus relatively well​. Vietnam, Malaysia, Burma and Thailand are also facing their largest outbreaks yet and have imposed new restrictions, including lockdowns and stay-at-home orders.

