Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Sufjan Stevens and Angelo De Augustine Share Two New Songs “Back to Oz” and “Fictional California”

By Mark Redfern
undertheradarmag.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSufjan Stevens and Angelo De Augustine are releasing a new collaborative album together, A Beginner’s Mind, on September 24 via Asthmatic Kitty and now they have shared two new songs from it, “Back to Oz” (shared via a video) and “Fictional California.” The album is inspired by different films, with “Back to Oz” taking inspiration from 1985’s Return to Oz and “Fictional California” being inspired by 2004’s direct-to-video cheerleading comedy sequel Bring It On Again. Alex Horan directed the “Back to Oz” video, which was animated by Clara Murray. Watch it below, followed by the audio for “Fictional California.”

www.undertheradarmag.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Entertainment
City
Thousand Oaks, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sufjan Stevens
Person
Brian Eno
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Songwriting#Oblique Strategies#Ghanaian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Musicmxdwn.com

Deafheaven Shares Video for Glimmering New Song “In Blur”

Metal band Deafheaven released their final single off their upcoming album Infinite Granite. The record is set to drop on August 20th via Sargent House. Today they shared their song “In Blur” along with the accompanying video. The song follows the two previously released songs, “Great Mass of Color” and “The Gnashing.”
MusicPaste Magazine

Unknown Mortal Orchestra Shares New Song, "That Life"

Ruban Nielson’s Unknown Mortal Orchestra has shared another new single, the second since his 2018 album Sex & Food. “That Life,” out now on Jagjaguwar alongside a music video (dir. Lydia Fine and Tony Blahd), follows July’s “Weekend Run,” which we hailed as one of the week’s best tracks upon its release.
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Purity Ring Share Eerie Video for New Song “soshy”

Canadian electro-pop duo Purity Ring (Megan James and Corin Roddic) have shared an eerie video for their new song titled “soshy.” It is the first release from the duo’s very own label The Fellowship. The video, directed by Carson Davis Brown, features old black-and-white 8mm film camera footage. Check it out below.
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Hayden Thorpe Shares Video for New Song “Parallel Kingdom”

Hayden Thorpe, former singer for British art-rockers Wild Beasts, has shared a video for a new song titled “Parallel Kingdom.” It is the second single from his forthcoming album Moondust For My Diamond, due out on October 15 via Domino. The video was shot at Swinside Stone Castle in Thorpe’s homeland The Lake District. Check out the Tom Haines-directed video below.
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Strand of Oaks Shares New Song “Jimi & Stan”

Strand of Oaks (the project of Timothy Showalter) has shared a new song titled “Jimi & Stan.” It is the latest offering from his forthcoming album In Heaven, due out October 1 on Galacticana Records via Thirty Tigers. Listen below. “Jimi & Stan,” like other songs on In Heaven, deals...
Video Gamesundertheradarmag.com

Pet Symmetry Share Video for New Song “2021: A Personal Space Odyssey”

Chicago-based emo group Pet Symmetry have shared a video for a new song titled “2021: A Personal Space Odyssey.” It is the latest song release from their forthcoming third studio album Future Suits. The release coincides with an appropriately space-themed video game, which can be accessed from the band’s website. Future Suits will be out on August 13 via Storm Chasers and Asian Man. Check out the John TerEick-directed video below.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Kam-Bu Announces Debut EP, Shares New Song “Stuck”: Listen

South London rapper Kam-Bu has announced his first EP: Black on Black is out August 20 via Atlas Artists and Parlophone Records. Below, listen to Kam-Bu’s new song “Stuck,” produced by Hynlu and Tom Henry and featuring vocalist Rachel Chinouriri. Kam-Bu shared his song “Black on Black” back in February....
Rock Musicundertheradarmag.com

Premiere: Pearl & The Oysters Share New Single, “Evening Sun”

French-American duo Pearl & The Oysters are returning this year with their third full-length album Flowerland. The new LP from Joachim Polack and Juliette Davis is their first based out of LA and is a perfect soundtrack to fading summer bliss. Breezy throwback pop melodies and a beautiful welcoming warmth are balanced with a certain underlying melancholy as the band subtly reflects on climate anxiety and depression.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Joey Purp announces new mixtape, ‘UpLate,’ shares new song “Outside”

Chicago rapper Joey Purp will follow 2018's Quarterthing with a new mixtape, UpLate, on September 24 via self-release. The project has no features and marks Joey's production debut, and it continues to embrace the Chicago house influence that was heard on Quarterthing. "We really just wanted to expand. Expand on...
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Topdown Dialectic Announces New Album Vol. 3, Shares Songs: Listen

Topdown Dialectic, the mysterious electronic musician who’s identified only as a North American producer, has announced their third album for Peak Oil. Vol. 3 is out October 8. Listen to two new songs, “A4” and “B1,” below. Topdown Dialectic released their first Peak Oil album, Topdown Dialectic, in 2018. A...
Topanga, CAmxdwn.com

Big Thief Shares Two New Songs “Little Things” and “Sparrow”

Big Thief has released two new songs called “Little Things” and “Sparrow.” Both were made by the drummer of the group James Krivchenia. Big Thief will also be playing at the 2021 Pitchfork Music Festival and tickets are now being sold. The festival will be following the new guidelines of either having proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test.
Rock Musicundertheradarmag.com

Premiere: The Velveteers Debut New Single “Motel #27”

Boulder-based rock trio The Velveteers have built a monstrous sound over the past several years, gaining a well-deserved reputation for their frenzied and theatrical live shows. Centering around Demi Demitro’s explosive guitar stylings and dual drummers Baby Pottersmith and Jonny Fig’s conjoined drumset, the band became local live heroes and gained the attention of the Black Keys’ Dan Auerbach.
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Trace Mountains Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Song “America”

Trace Mountains (the project of New York’s Dave Benton) has announced a new album, House of Confusion, and shared its first single, “America,” via a video for it. House of Confusion is due out October 22 via Lame-O. Check out “America” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Indigo De Souza Shares New Song “Real Pain”: Listen

Indigo De Souza has shared a new single called “Real Pain.” It’s the latest track from De Souza after “Hold U” from Any Shape You Take, which is out August 27 (via Saddle Creek). De Souza asked fans to send in audio of them screaming, and the track features their shouts. Hear it below.
California Statemusicconnection.com

King Crimson, The Zappa Band and The California Guitar Trio at the Greek Theater

At 7:30 PM sharp, the California Guitar Trio took the stage with a big sound from two specially tuned acoustic guitars and a Chapman Stick. They played 5 instrumentals – the first 4 of which were original (Titles: "Andromeda," "Yamanashi Blues," "Alva," "Punta Patri"). The last was an instrumental cover of Pink Floyd’s “Echoes” and drew an enthusiastic standing ovation. They left the stage at 7:53PM.
Musicmagneticmag.com

Album Review: Devendra Banhart & Noah Georgeson - Refuge

Devendra Banhart and Noah Georgeson have teamed up on an album Refuge that may sound somewhat unfamiliar to fans of their individual art, but something that doesn’t feel totally out of the ordinary of what they could do and fits in the context of this world we live in. Banhart is an American singer-songwriter and visual artist and Georgeson is a singer-songwriter, producer and engineer and together they teamed up not on a folky, claustrophobic album about the end of the world, but rather a largely instrumental, ambient record designed to sooth and meditate.
San Diego, CAindierockcafe.com

Artist Spotlight: Americana Musician Charlie Marks

SAN DIEGO, California – Attention fans of indie/DIY Americana music: we have a new artist – unknown by most – to add to your listening list. Southern California is not usually known as a place where Americana/folk music thrives. But San Diego-based musician Charlie Marks is setting out to change...
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Tierra Whack Shares New Song “Walk the Beat”: Listen

Tierra Whack is back with a new single called “Walk the Beat.” The club track features these repeated words: “Fashion shows, fancy clothes/That’s just the way it goes.” It’s produced by J Melodic. Give it a listen below. The Philadelphia rapper recently shared “76”—a song celebrating the Philadelphia 76ers. Following...
MusicPaste Magazine

black midi Share New Song from Cavalcade Sessions, "Cruising"

Since the first time people heard vocalist Geordie Greep screech out, “she moves with a purpose / such a magnificent purpose,” on their Schlagenheim smash “Bmbmbm,” Black Midi have been one of the most exciting, dynamic and talked-about band of the past few years. Their titanic sound drifts between post-punk, prog-rock and noise, commanding a unique presence within the scope of each genre. Wednesday, following May’s release of their comparatively subdued, jazz-inspired Cavalcade, the band has released new single, “Cruising,” originally a bonus track on the Japanese edition of the album.

Comments / 0

Community Policy