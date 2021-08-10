A Guide To Aluminum Washers

When designer Tom Dixon partnered with IKEA on a sofa bed a few years back, the partnership resulted in not only the widely buzzed-about Delaktig collection, but also a seed for the future. As part of the collaboration, Dixon was introduced to Hydro, one of the world’s largest aluminum producers, which was, as Dixon puts it, “keen to show innovation in material and technology.” The partnership earned the company a spot in the designer’s professional Rolodex. This summer, the result of the duo’s second collaboration (this time for his eponymous firm), the Hydro chair, was unveiled among an industry-wide crop of aluminum furniture debuts.