Rita Shirley Clough – Pawtucket

Rita Shirley (Langdon) Clough left this earth peacefully on August 7, 2021. She was born on January 9, 1924 to Henry and Belle Langdon of Castleton, Vt. She was predeceased by her husband, Rev. Maxwell L. Clough, and her siblings, John Harmon Langdon, Nelson Henry Langdon, Martha Isabelle Langdon and Charles Warren Langdon; she is survived by her son, Langdon D. Clough, and daughter-in-law, Sheila S. Clough, daughter, Heather D. Rheaume, and son-in-law, Michael Rheaume, and her beloved granddaughter, Renée Rheaume.