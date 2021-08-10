Cancel
Bid to launch more generous test scoring system in La. likely delayed

By WILL SENTELL, The Advocate
Daily Iberian
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBATON ROUGE, La. - A controversial plan that would reduce the number of D- and F-rated public schools by changing how key tests are scored is going back to the drawing boards. State Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley, who made the proposal earlier this year, plans to ask Louisiana’s top school board on Aug. 17 to set up a work group to study the issue after Brumley’s initial idea sparked a political uproar.

