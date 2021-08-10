Cancel
Two Napa Residents Identified in Fatal Plane Crash in Alaska

ksro.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuthorities in Alaska say two Napa, California residents are among the six people who died in last week’s plane crash. The bodies of Mark Henderson and Jacquelyn Komplin were among the six victims recovered over the weekend. Authorities say the crash site was difficult to reach in steep terrain. The others victims were from Illinois, Georgia, and Washington state. Officials believe bad weather and poor visibility may have been factors in the crash. The NTSB and FAA are investigating what happened.

