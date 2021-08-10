Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

UK records highest daily COVID-19 death toll since March

By Syndicated Content
WDEZ 101.9 FM
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – Britain reported 146 new deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test on Tuesday, the highest daily total since March 12, as the impact of last month’s surge in cases fed through into fatalities, government data showed. The number of new cases reported on Tuesday fell...

wdez.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William James
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tolls#Covid 19#England#Uk#Reuters#Britons#British#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

UK's daily Covid cases fall to another five-week low of 21,691 in just a 7% drop on last week - as hospital admissions dip by 15%... while deaths rise by only 5% to 138 in highest toll since March

Britain's daily Covid cases fell to another five-week low today as hospitalisations continued to drop, official data revealed. Department of Health bosses posted 21,691 positive tests, which was 7.7 per cent down on last week's figure and the fewest recorded since late June. But there are early signs the pace...
Public HealthForexTV.com

Coronavirus tally: Global cases of COVID-19 top 202.7 million and U.S. daily average highest since February

The global tally for the coronavirus-borne illness headed above 202.7 million on Monday, while the death toll climbed above 4.29 million according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. leads the world with a total of 35.8 million cases and in deaths with 616,829 as the highly infectious delta variant continues to spread fast, especially in states with low vaccination rates. The seven-day average of cases stood at 110,360 on Sunday and is averaging more than 100,000 a day, according to a New York Times tracker, marking the highest level since February. Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical officer, said Sunday that he was hopeful the Food and Drug Administration will give full approval to the coronavirus vaccine by month’s end and predicted the potential move will spur a wave of vaccine mandates in the private sector as well as schools and universities, as the Associated Press reported.
Public HealthWDEZ 101.9 FM

UK watchdog says to investigate COVID-19 testing firms

(Reuters) – Britain’s competition watchdog said on Thursday it will help the government take action against COVID-19 testing companies if it finds they are breaching consumer law, amid concerns about the price and reliability of PCR travel tests. Health Secretary Sajid Javid wrote to the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA)...
Public Healthkelo.com

England’s COVID-19 prevalence plateaus at 1 in 75, estimate shows

LONDON (Reuters) – The prevalence of COVID-19 infections in England remained at around 1 in 75 people last week, Britain’s Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Friday, unchanged from its previous estimate. The ONS said the percentage of people testing positive for the virus was “high” in England, based...
Public HealthWDEZ 101.9 FM

Australia’s Victoria reports slight rise in local COVID-19 cases

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia’s Victoria state on Thursday reported a slight rise in locally acquired cases of COVID-19 as 5 million residents of Melbourne, the state capital, prepare to enter a second week of a hard lockdown. A total of 21 new locally acquired cases were detected in the state,...
EducationBBC

Covid-19: Record GCSE results and economy rebounds as restrictions ease

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Thursday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning. GCSE students have received another set of record grades, in the second year of Covid disruption to exams in England, Wales and Northern Ireland. Top grades (7/As and above) rose to 28.9% from 26.2% last year, while grades 4/Cs and above - seen as passes - rose to 77.1% up from 76.3%. Instead of exams, teachers submitted grades for the more than half a million pupils on GCSE courses this year. Exams regulators said the process has been fair and thorough, while some students told us of their relief at getting their grades.
Real EstateWDEZ 101.9 FM

UK housing market comes off boil, still hot – RICS

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s red-hot housing market cooled a little last month in July as the partial removal of a temporary cut to property purchase taxes caused a slight drop in demand from new buyers, a survey showed on Thursday. The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) said its monthly...
Public Healthtribuneledgernews.com

Coronavirus infection levels stay high across Britain

London — Levels of coronavirus infection remain high across much of Britain, according to the latest data. Separate figures show the rate of new cases of the virus is currently rising in all four nations, suggesting the sharp fall in Covid-19 cases that had been under way since mid-July has now come to an end.
WorldWDEZ 101.9 FM

Holiday firm TUI says recovery from pandemic building

LONDON (Reuters) – Holiday company TUI Group said on Thursday a recovery from the pandemic was well underway, helped by a surge in bookings from Germany and continental Europe and a recent easing of travel restrictions in Britain. The Germany-based company said summer bookings had jumped by 1.5 million since...
WorldWDEZ 101.9 FM

Vietnamese printer arrested for peddling fake coronavirus test certificates

HANOI (Reuters) – Police in northern Vietnam have arrested a businessman for making and selling hundreds of fake negative COVID-19 test certificates, as the Southeast Asian country battles its worst outbreak yet. A new wave of infections since late April has forced the country to impose movement restrictions in a...
Public HealthBoston Globe

US daily death toll from COVID-19 almost doubles in two weeks

The seven-day average of Covid-19 deaths in the U.S. reached 645 on Friday, almost doubling in two weeks to reach the highest point since May, as the Delta variant pushes deeper into the country. Daily infections are up about 66% over the same period and are back at levels last...
Public Healththetruthaboutcancer.com

CDC Planning “Green Zone” Relocation Camps For People At “High Risk” For The Coronavirus

Anyone who believes that Anthony (Heil Hitler) Fauci and his fellow White Coats (Brown Shirts is a more fitting description) at the CDC have any intention of relaxing the tyrannical burden they have inflicted upon the world is living in fantasyland. Sounding eerily similar to Stalin’s “labor” camps, the CDC is planning “Green Zone” relocation camps for people determined to be at “high risk” for the coronavirus.
Worldtechstartups.com

Israel, the most vaccinated country in the world, faces a surge in covid with number of hospitalized covid patients predicted to double every 10 days

In April, IB Times wrote a piece titled, “Israel Is The Most Vaccinated Country, But The B.1.617 Is Threatening It Now.” At the time, Israel was one of the few countries that reported 41 new cases of the B.1.617, also known as the “Delta” variant which originated from India. Of the 41 cases reported, four people were vaccinated.

Comments / 0

Community Policy