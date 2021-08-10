Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Physical books are alive with memories. Has the pandemic pushed them into the ether for good?

By Mark Athitakis
Washington Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen I think about books after this odd, grim, pandemic-struck time, I think about Moe Berg. A longtime catcher for the Boston Red Sox and Chicago White Sox, Berg was less famous for his middling career on the diamond than for his stint as a spy for the United States during and after World War II. When he wasn’t on the field or doing work for the Office of Strategic Services and the CIA, he was an obsessive reader. He consumed up to 10 newspapers a day and treated them as if their pages possessed an unusual mojo. His newspaper was “alive” until he had read it to his satisfaction, after which he declared it “dead.” If a teammate made the mistake of touching a “live” paper, he’d hit the streets, even in a snowstorm, to buy a fresh copy.

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Moe Berg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Book Art#Digital Books#Memorials#Ether#Mic#The Boston Red Sox#Chicago White Sox#Cia#Luddite#English#Bookishness#Tiktok
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
World War II
Related
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

9 Books That Feel Like PUSHING DAISIES

Pushing Daisies may have met its untimely demise in 2009, but its candy-colored world where strange things are possible very much lives on in our hearts. Filled with zany characters, gruesome deaths, and impeccable costuming, Pushing Daisies was unlike any other crime procedural television show. The quick run-down: Ned, the...
Books & LiteratureMidland Reporter-Telegram

Book World: Physical books are 'alive' in a way e-books can't match

When I think about books after this odd, grim, pandemic-struck time, I think about Moe Berg. A longtime catcher for the Boston Red Sox and Chicago White Sox, Berg was less famous for his middling career on the diamond than for his stint as a spy for the United States during and after World War II. When he wasn't on the field or doing work for the Office of Strategic Services and the CIA, he was an obsessive reader. He consumed up to 10 newspapers a day and treated them as if their pages possessed an unusual mojo. His newspaper was "alive" until he had read it to his satisfaction, after which he declared it "dead." If a teammate made the mistake of touching a "live" paper, he'd hit the streets, even in a snowstorm, to buy a fresh copy.
Chicago, ILchireviewofbooks.com

Your Favorite Book: 1984 with Said Sayrafiezadeh

Welcome to another installment of a collaboration between the Chicago Review of Books and the Your Favorite Book podcast. Malavika Praseed, frequent CHIRB contributor and podcast host, seeks to talk to readers and writers about the books that light a fire inside them. What’s your favorite book and why?. This...
Cleveland, OHideastream.org

Anisfield-Wolf: Victoria Chang, In Search Of Words For Grief In 'Obit'

For the next several weeks, we continue to highlight the work of the 2021 Anisfield-Wolf Book Award Winners. This longstanding Cleveland literary honor goes to writers who address racism and diversity in their work. Los Angeles-based writer Victoria Chang won this year’s poetry prize for her 2020 collection, “Obit.” After...
Books & Literatureshepherdexpress.com

American Estrangement (W.W. Norton), by Said Sayrafiezadeh

Fatalism and dread, mollified by irony, stretch across these stories like a scrim of smoke from distant wildfires. Said Sayrafiezadeh’s narrators are aware that little good can come from their situation and are pleasantly surprised on those rare occasions when proven wrong. The American author writes in sparse, thoughtful sentences...
San Francisco, CAThe Quietus

YAAAAAAAAS Jesus: An Interview With Brontez Purnell

‘Forgive Me, Philip’ from Brontez Purnell’s White Boy Music EP was one of our tracks of the year in 2020. Now this year Purnell has published two novels. Huda Awan chats with the multitalented Bay Area resident about grief, trash, and why rock’n’roll is so boring these days. How do...
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

Why Kendra Allen Never Sleeps Through Her Instincts

Kendra Allen is the guest. Her new poetry collection, The Collection Plate, is out now from Ecco Press. Brad Listi: You published an essay collection first, and now this is your first published book of poetry. I was reading an interview you did, and you were talking about how you often wake in the night and jot things down. This is how your writing in general comes together, or this is how poetry in particular comes together?
Saratoga Springs, NYsaratogatodaynewspaper.com

Steve Sheinkin’s FALLOUT Tour Launches with Northshire Books

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Steve Sheinkin, local New York Times bestselling author of middle grade nonfiction titles, will be launching his book tour for FALLOUT with Northshire Books. FALLLOUT: Spies, Superbombs and the Ultimate Cold War Showdown, on sale Sept. 7, is the follow-up to Bomb: The Race to Build –...
Lifestylekiss951.com

A Pilot Lets Passengers In On A Secret Way To Leave Their Masks Off

I’m a bit of a nervous flyer so I always love airplane humor from a pilot or flight attendant. This video starting trending earlier in the week of a pilot going over mask rules and regulations as the plane was departing from the gate. He was explaining to passengers why they have to leave their masks on while also offering up one way to work around that…sort of. Watch the video below!
KidsPosted by
The Independent

‘Look at my child’: Furious mother shares images of daughter, 9, fighting Covid as she pleads for masks and jabs

A distraught mother from Tennessee has shared the story of her nine-year-old daughter, who has been fighting severe Covid-19 complications from last 14 days, in a direct plea to Americans to get vaccinated.Mirsada Muric, 26, whose daughter Blair was put on a ventilator for a brief time and a feeding tube later, has lashed out at people refusing to wear masks and spreading Covid misinformation.“LOOK AT MY CHILD. THIS is why people are afraid. THIS is why people beg for you to wear a mask. Who are you hurting by wearing one? What freaking rights are you losing?!” she said...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The Independent

Eminem’s adopted child comes out as non-binary on TikTok

Eminem’s adopted child has come out as non-binary.The 19-year-old made the announcement in a TikTok video, where they told their followers their name is Stevie.They said their chosen pronouns were “they / she / he” and added the hashtags “genderfluid” and “bi”.Eminem, 48, legally adopted Stevie in 2005 after reconciling with his ex Kim Scott, who is Stevie’s mother.In one of the TikTok videos, Stevie tracked their transformation, before revealing their name alongside the caption “all pronouns”.The video began with the words: “Watch me become more comfortable with myself.”Stevie’s biological father, Eric Hartter, died of an alleged drug overdose...
New York City, NYPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Rachel Uchitel reveals Tiger Woods’ final message to her

Rachel Uchitel recently revealed the final message Tiger Woods sent to her. Uchitel, the most well-known Woods mistress, has gone public recently. She complained that she has entered bankruptcy after running out of the money she received in an $8 million settlement from Tiger’s people. She only was paid $5 million, because she violated terms that would have brought her an additional three million. After legal fees and taxes, she was left with $2 million, which has run out.
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

'Love After Lock Up' Cast Member Alla Subbotina Dies at the Age of 31

Another former cast member from the Love After Lockup franchise has died. Alla Subbotina sadly died on Aug. 7. Her sudden death comes after fans of the series were saddened by Love After Lockup Season 2 star Tracie Wagaman’s death on July 1. Audiences first came to know Alla on the debut season of the hit WE tv series. She had been in jail for five years for selling heroin, but Alla had her boyfriend, James Cristia, waiting for her to get out.

Comments / 0

Community Policy