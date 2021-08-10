Physical books are alive with memories. Has the pandemic pushed them into the ether for good?

When I think about books after this odd, grim, pandemic-struck time, I think about Moe Berg. A longtime catcher for the Boston Red Sox and Chicago White Sox, Berg was less famous for his middling career on the diamond than for his stint as a spy for the United States during and after World War II. When he wasn’t on the field or doing work for the Office of Strategic Services and the CIA, he was an obsessive reader. He consumed up to 10 newspapers a day and treated them as if their pages possessed an unusual mojo. His newspaper was “alive” until he had read it to his satisfaction, after which he declared it “dead.” If a teammate made the mistake of touching a “live” paper, he’d hit the streets, even in a snowstorm, to buy a fresh copy.