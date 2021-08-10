Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Ron Rivera Presser: We’re looking for consistency and communication Thursday night vs the Patriots

By Scott Jennings
Hogs Haven
 4 days ago

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Jennings
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Chris Russell
Person
George Wallace
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#American Football#Zachselbywft#Qb#Ne
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Washington Football Team
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

Mac Jones or Cam Newton? Bill Belichick announces Patriots starting QB

Cam Newton has once again been named the New England Patriots’ starting quarterback. New England coach Bill Belichick referred to Newton as his starter when speaking to the press on Saturday. Belichick was first asked about evaluating the quarterback position. “We’ll take a look at the whole situation,” Belichick said....
NFLPosted by
FanSided

New England Patriots: Cam Newton under fire early in Training Camp

Critics, even top New England Patriots reporters, were already dissing Pats quarterback Cam Newton after the team’s first summer camp practice on Wednesday. Talk about jumping the gun a little bit? Give us a break, please. This space is no stranger to supporting Newton. It did before and since he...
NFLallfans.co

Ron Rivera says injuries to Ricky Seals-Jones, Cam Sims are not serious

The worst part of training camp is always the injuries. Some players see their season end before it even begins, while others are fighting for their careers. For the Washington Football Team, there have only been two notable injuries during the first three days of training camp. Tight end Ricky Seals-Jones went down with an injury on Thursday. In his Friday press conference, Rivera gave an update on Seals-Jones:
NFLallfans.co

Ron Rivera playfully tells Cole Holcomb to get a haircut

2-1,695 – Everyone else pic.twitter.com/jZG1kUkcQ7. — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) July 30, 2021. Friday was Holcomb’s 25th birthday, and to celebrate, Washington’s social media team set up a “Cole Holcomb Birthday Cam” for players as they arrived on the field. Several players stopped by the camera and wished Holcomb a...
NFLNBC Sports

Rivera almost warned Newton of Chase Young sack

As Chase Young closed in for an early strip-sack on Cam Newton in Washington's preseason opener Thursday night, Washington Football Team coach Ron Rivera experienced a bit of deja vu. "I saw it coming and I wanted to yell, 'Look out!'" Rivera said in an interview mid-game. "But [Newton] is...
NFLallfans.co

News and notes from Ron Rivera’s Monday presser

Washington coach Ron Rivera covered several topics in his Monday press briefing. First, the COVID-19 talk; then, the head coach discussed other news surrounding the team. When practice began on Monday, defensive tackle Jonathan Allen wasn’t with the first-team defense. With Matt Ioannidis and Daron Payne on the reserve/COVID-19 list, there was concern about Allen. Nothing to worry about as Rivera said Allen is dealing with a hamstring injury and is day-to-day.
NFLallfans.co

Ron Rivera says ‘no timetable’ on Curtis Samuel’s return

The Washington Football Team resumed practice on Sunday, and wide receiver Curtis Samuel was on the field. No, Samuel didn’t participate in practice, and he remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list, but perhaps it is a step in the right direction. Pics of WR Curtis Samuel back out here. Still on...
NFLNBC Sports

Ron Rivera hopes players will consider his immune deficiency and get the vaccine

Two players went on the COVID-19 reserve list on the Washington Football Team today, which brought renewed attention to Washington’s status as the team with the most unvaccinated players in the NFL. Washington coach Ron Rivera, who was treated for cancer last year, is hoping players will consider that his...

Comments / 0

Community Policy