The Robinson City Council will conduct a Special Called City Council Meeting at 6:00 p.m., Monday, August 24, 2021 to consider and possibly approve the FY 2021-2022 budget and adopt the 2021 tax rate. The public may attend the meeting in person at City Hall or virtually at the following link: https://bit.ly/Aug242021SpecialMeeting. Additional information regarding virtual meetings for the City of Robinson can be found at https://bit.ly/CORVirtualMeetings. The virtual portion of the meeting being held via telephone and video will be hosted through GoToMeeting. Access the meeting online or by telephone by using the information below. Join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone. https://bit.ly/Aug242021SpecialMeeting You can also dial in using your phone. United States: +1 (646) 749-3335 Access Code: 897-751-453 If you do not wish to download the GoToMeeting App please use this link https://bit.ly/JoinGoToMeeting and then enter access code 897-751-453.