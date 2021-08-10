Players that Liverpool Need to Target: Gonzalo Plata

As the years go by and technology improves, the ability to find up-and-coming football stars becomes easier.

It is very difficult for promising players to go 'under the radar' with football clubs every day expanding their scouting networks as well as investing heavily in research and analysis softwares that helps them identify the next star in the making.

(MB Media/Sipa USA)

But there are a few players that although are regarded highly in their clubs or home countries, they are not as popular or well known in the world wide media.

That is the case of 20-year-old Ecuadorian wonder-kid Gonzalo Plata. A product of highly rated Ecuador academy and football club Independiente del Valle.

Gonzalo Plata's Background

Although the young forward has now been snatched by the Portuguese powerhouse of Sporting Lisbon for close to €1million, it was not too long ago that the player made his professional and international debut.

Gonzalo Plata started off his career with Liga de Quito's academy, one of Ecuador's most important teams and the only side in the country to ever win the Copa Libertadores.

A year later Independiente del Valle one of Ecuador's most respectable football academies decided to sign him. From then, Plata played his whole youth career with them until he was called up to the first team in 2018.

At 17-years old Gonzalo Plata was a key figure for Independiente's first team, and was able to help take his side to the Copa Libertadores qualification, a year before their incredible achievement of winning the Copa Sudamericana in 2019.

Move to Sporting Lisbon

(Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

In January of 2019 the young winger sealed a move to Portugal, valued at €1million.

Gonzalo Plata was one of many great prospects to exit Independiente del Valle after their domestic and international success, in their quest of top football abroad.

Plata and his family knew that a move to Sporting was the right decision, after their incredible background in scouting and bringing young stars in the sport.

In his first season at the Primeira Liga the Ecuadorian forward played a total of 21 games, and started 12. His goal production was limited though, having just scored twice and assisted the same number of times.

The following year in the 2020-2021 season, Plata was selected less often, playing only a total of 9 times for the Portuguese side in a team that ended up becoming champions.

National Team Success

It is true that Gonzalo Plata's two years in Portugal have not been the greatest, but that hasn't stopped him from shining for his home country.

Ecuador has recently gone through a 'rejuvenating' process in their squad, replacing well known players that were in the last years of their career for young promising stars.

The likes of Antonio Valencia, Felipe Caicedo, Jefferson Montero, and others were no longer called up. A new group of exciting young players started to take into their new roles, Gonzalo Plata was one of them.

EFE/Antonio Lacerda/Sipa USA

In this year's World Cup Qualifying rounds, as well as in the recent edition of the Copa America, Gonzalo Plata has been the revelation.

His ability and technical gift has amazed the Ecuadorian supporters, and with many acknowledging that at just 20-years-old he is currently Ecuador's best player.

Ecuador is not short of impressive talents either, with the likes of Pervis Estupiñan (Villareal), Enner Valencia (Fenerbahce), Angelo Preciado (Genk), Carlos Gruezo (Ausburg), and many others being considered as very talented players.

Gonzalo Plata nonetheless is miles ahead of them talent-wise, it is only a matter of watching one game to be able to tell how good the winger is, and the difference in ability between him and the rest of the squad.

Playing Profile

But what type of player is Gonzalo Plata? He is an explosive winger, with pace and impressive dribbling ability being one of his main attributes.

He is able to play anywhere across the frontline, and even as a right wing back where he was recently tested out in a couple of occasions during the Copa America under Ecuador's manager Gustavo Alfaro.

(Photo by Tomasz Zasinski / SOPA Images/Sipa USA)

A player with versatility like that would be eye catching for Jurgen Klopp's style of play. His pace and quickness will suit perfectly to the wingers standards put by the German manager.

At just 20 years old there's so much room for improvement, and Jurgen Klopp would be able to do wonders with him if he was to decide to bring him to Anfield.

Competitors & Value

Leicester City are said to be interested in securing a move for the player. But Sporting has a €60million release clause inserted on his contract, and according to Record they are not willing to sell him for anything less than €45million, approximately £38million.

(Photo by Bruno de Carvalho / SOPA Images/Sipa

The Ecuadorian star is in desperate need of game time, and Portuguese rivals are starting to notice that, with Vitoria SC said to be willing to try and get the player on loan according to A Bola.

Nonetheless, the impact of COVID, and the current overhaul of quality in the wings for Sporting might force the Portuguese side to sell Plata at a cut-price deal. Leicester were even rumoured to be hopeful of getting him for 30 to 35 million euros. A steal for a player with such a high ceiling and potential.