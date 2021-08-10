Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Players that Liverpool Need to Target: Gonzalo Plata

By Daniel Izquierdo
Posted by 
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 4 days ago

As the years go by and technology improves, the ability to find up-and-coming football stars becomes easier.

It is very difficult for promising players to go 'under the radar' with football clubs every day expanding their scouting networks as well as investing heavily in research and analysis softwares that helps them identify the next star in the making.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SwFNU_0bNQRj9t00
(MB Media/Sipa USA)

But there are a few players that although are regarded highly in their clubs or home countries, they are not as popular or well known in the world wide media.

That is the case of 20-year-old Ecuadorian wonder-kid Gonzalo Plata. A product of highly rated Ecuador academy and football club Independiente del Valle.

Gonzalo Plata's Background

Although the young forward has now been snatched by the Portuguese powerhouse of Sporting Lisbon for close to €1million, it was not too long ago that the player made his professional and international debut.

Gonzalo Plata started off his career with Liga de Quito's academy, one of Ecuador's most important teams and the only side in the country to ever win the Copa Libertadores.

A year later Independiente del Valle one of Ecuador's most respectable football academies decided to sign him. From then, Plata played his whole youth career with them until he was called up to the first team in 2018.

At 17-years old Gonzalo Plata was a key figure for Independiente's first team, and was able to help take his side to the Copa Libertadores qualification, a year before their incredible achievement of winning the Copa Sudamericana in 2019.

Move to Sporting Lisbon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kbFXT_0bNQRj9t00
(Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

In January of 2019 the young winger sealed a move to Portugal, valued at €1million.

Gonzalo Plata was one of many great prospects to exit Independiente del Valle after their domestic and international success, in their quest of top football abroad.

Plata and his family knew that a move to Sporting was the right decision, after their incredible background in scouting and bringing young stars in the sport.

In his first season at the Primeira Liga the Ecuadorian forward played a total of 21 games, and started 12. His goal production was limited though, having just scored twice and assisted the same number of times.

The following year in the 2020-2021 season, Plata was selected less often, playing only a total of 9 times for the Portuguese side in a team that ended up becoming champions.

National Team Success

It is true that Gonzalo Plata's two years in Portugal have not been the greatest, but that hasn't stopped him from shining for his home country.

Ecuador has recently gone through a 'rejuvenating' process in their squad, replacing well known players that were in the last years of their career for young promising stars.

The likes of Antonio Valencia, Felipe Caicedo, Jefferson Montero, and others were no longer called up. A new group of exciting young players started to take into their new roles, Gonzalo Plata was one of them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WuVkI_0bNQRj9t00
EFE/Antonio Lacerda/Sipa USA

In this year's World Cup Qualifying rounds, as well as in the recent edition of the Copa America, Gonzalo Plata has been the revelation.

His ability and technical gift has amazed the Ecuadorian supporters, and with many acknowledging that at just 20-years-old he is currently Ecuador's best player.

Ecuador is not short of impressive talents either, with the likes of Pervis Estupiñan (Villareal), Enner Valencia (Fenerbahce), Angelo Preciado (Genk), Carlos Gruezo (Ausburg), and many others being considered as very talented players.

Gonzalo Plata nonetheless is miles ahead of them talent-wise, it is only a matter of watching one game to be able to tell how good the winger is, and the difference in ability between him and the rest of the squad.

Playing Profile

But what type of player is Gonzalo Plata? He is an explosive winger, with pace and impressive dribbling ability being one of his main attributes.

He is able to play anywhere across the frontline, and even as a right wing back where he was recently tested out in a couple of occasions during the Copa America under Ecuador's manager Gustavo Alfaro.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z3UJK_0bNQRj9t00
(Photo by Tomasz Zasinski / SOPA Images/Sipa USA)

A player with versatility like that would be eye catching for Jurgen Klopp's style of play. His pace and quickness will suit perfectly to the wingers standards put by the German manager.

At just 20 years old there's so much room for improvement, and Jurgen Klopp would be able to do wonders with him if he was to decide to bring him to Anfield.

Competitors & Value

Leicester City are said to be interested in securing a move for the player. But Sporting has a €60million release clause inserted on his contract, and according to Record they are not willing to sell him for anything less than €45million, approximately £38million.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tkzlk_0bNQRj9t00
(Photo by Bruno de Carvalho / SOPA Images/Sipa

The Ecuadorian star is in desperate need of game time, and Portuguese rivals are starting to notice that, with Vitoria SC said to be willing to try and get the player on loan according to A Bola.

Nonetheless, the impact of COVID, and the current overhaul of quality in the wings for Sporting might force the Portuguese side to sell Plata at a cut-price deal. Leicester were even rumoured to be hopeful of getting him for 30 to 35 million euros. A steal for a player with such a high ceiling and potential.

Comments / 0

LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
101
Followers
1K+
Post
86K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Felipe Caicedo
Person
Antonio Valencia
Person
Gustavo Alfaro
Person
Gonzalo Plata
Person
Enner Valencia
Person
Jurgen Klopp
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool Football Club#Ecuadorian#Portuguese#Sporting Lisbon#Liga De Quito#The Copa Libertadores#Independiente#The Copa America#German#Vitoria Sc#Bola
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Related
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mirror

Fantasy Premier League GW1 injury news - Arsenal, Liverpool, Man Utd, Chelsea and more

Liverpool take on Norwich City in the Premier League in Gameweek 1, but the Reds look set to be without key defender Andy Robertson for the trip to Carrow Road. One of the most major pieces of injury news ahead of GW1 is the fitness of Liverpool left-back Robertson, who suffered an ankle injury in the Reds' pre-season friendly against Athletic Club at Anfield on Sunday evening, with Greek defender Kostas Tsimikas replacing the Scotsman before half-time.
Premier Leaguefourfourtwo.com

Bruno Fernandes scores opening-day hat-trick as Man Utd overpower Leeds

Manchester United enjoyed a dream start to the season as Bruno Fernandes’ hat-trick rocked rivals Leeds after Raphael Varane was paraded in front of Old Trafford’s first full house in 17 months. The atmosphere was crackling as the ground welcomed a sell-out crowd for Saturday’s Premier League clash and the...
Premier League90min.com

The players Liverpool intend to reward with new contracts

Incomings have been sparse at Liverpool this summer with Ibrahima Konate the only notable Anfield arrival so far. However, that's not to say there isn't plenty of work being done behind the scenes, with sporting director Michael Edwards focusing all his efforts on securing the futures of some of those already at the club.
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Jamie Carragher Gives Assessment On Liverpool’s Squad Needs

Jamie Carragher is a Liverpool legend, so when he speaks about the current affairs of the team, fans tend to listen. With just two weeks to go until Liverpool start their 2021-22 Premier League campaign at recently promoted Norwich City, Jamie has certain concerns about where Liverpool’s squad is at currently.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Fabinho targeting more trophies after committing to Liverpool future

Fabinho is targeting more trophies with Liverpool after signing a new contract with the club. The Brazilian penned a five-year extension with the Reds on Wednesday. He told Liverpoolfc.com: "In my game I have improved, I think I'm a bit more experienced now and now I'm 27 – I arrived at the club [at] 24.
Premier League90min.com

Liverpool need to keep the future in mind as they look to tie the old guard down

It looked like this summer could be a busy one at Liverpool when the club announced the arrival of Ibrahima Konate back in May - but since then it's all gone a bit quiet. After more than two months without so much as a failed transfer saga for their fans to endure, it was recently revealed that work was progressing behind the scenes in a bid to secure the long-term futures of some of their star men.
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Liverpool Send Six Youth Players Back to England

With just two weeks left until the kickoff of the 2021-22 Premier League season, Liverpool have shifted their training camp to Evian, France, and welcomed back the Brazilian trio of Roberto Firmino, Fabinho Tavares, and Alisson Becker. The downside to closing in on the season opener and a return of...
Premier Leaguepunditarena.com

Canadian striker Jonathan David “very high” on list of Liverpool targets

Liverpool eyeing up Jonathan David. Lille striker Jonathan David is very high on Liverpool’s list of transfer targets, according to Canadian sports channel TSN. The Canada striker was Lille’s second-highest goalscorer as they won Ligue 1 last season, racking up 13 goals as the club pipped PSG to the title. He was also in the line-up as the two clubs competed for the Trophée des Champions yesterday, with Lille winning 1-0 to take home the French equivalent of the Community Shield.
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Target €30M Real Betis Midfielder

After being heavily linked with a series of midfielders to start the summer, things have rather gone quiet for Liverpool in the land of rumour mongering in recent weeks, but with the season fast approaching and the the transfer window ticking away that could change. If it does, one name...
UEFAESPN

Alisson becomes latest Liverpool player to sign long-term contract

Alisson has become the latest Liverpool player to sign a long-term contract at the club, it was announced on Wednesday. The goalkeeper is the third player to sign a contract extension at Liverpool this summer after Trent Alexander-Arnold and Fabinho committed their long-term futures to the club. - Stream ESPN...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Liverpool hero Heskey: Reds need striker signing

Liverpool hero Emile Heskey says his old club need a new striker. Heskey who scored 60 goals in 223 appearances for the Reds has warned the Reds that they need another signing to challenge for the title. "They'll be wanting to push back up to who wins the league," he...

Comments / 0

Community Policy