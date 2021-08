Unlike some of its competitors, Nest doesn't offer a ton of options when it comes to security cameras and video doorbells. Nor does the company update its lineup very often. However, Nest is overhauling everything in its portfolio and introducing three new home security cameras and one new video doorbell. More significantly, it's also adding some features and making others free that previously required a subscription. Here's a look at all the company's new products, and when they'll be available.