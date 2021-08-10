Cancel
Murray, KY

Murray man hurt in two-vehicle collision

By Hannah Hageman
whopam.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Murray Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle collision that sent a man to a local hospital. According to a news release, officers responded to a two-vehicle crash in the intersection of North 12th Street and Keepers Way and upon arrival contact was made with 24-year old Jared Fuentes of Benton. He reportedly told officers he had been traveling through the intersection when another vehicle turned left and into his path.

