Alex Cord, Airwolf Star, Dies At 88
Airwolf star Alex Cord has passed away at 88. The actor co-starred on the hit series with Jan-Michael Vincent and Ernest Borgnine. Cord had a long career on both the small screen and in the movies. He worked for 20 years before Airwolf flew in and changed his perception among general audiences. During his time playing the Firm operative, he provided Michael-Vincent with some strange mission during the two years it aired on CBS. But, that was far from the only role Cord had. He also appeared in The Six Million Dollar Man, Gunsmoke, Mission Impossible, Police Story, Night Gallery, Route 66, and W.E.B on NBC. His publicist Linda McAlister confirmed his passing to Variety today.comicbook.com
