Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Alex Cord, Airwolf Star, Dies At 88

By Aaron Perine
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAirwolf star Alex Cord has passed away at 88. The actor co-starred on the hit series with Jan-Michael Vincent and Ernest Borgnine. Cord had a long career on both the small screen and in the movies. He worked for 20 years before Airwolf flew in and changed his perception among general audiences. During his time playing the Firm operative, he provided Michael-Vincent with some strange mission during the two years it aired on CBS. But, that was far from the only role Cord had. He also appeared in The Six Million Dollar Man, Gunsmoke, Mission Impossible, Police Story, Night Gallery, Route 66, and W.E.B on NBC. His publicist Linda McAlister confirmed his passing to Variety today.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ann Margret
Person
Ernest Borgnine
Person
Alex Cord
Person
Bing Crosby
Person
Jan Michael Vincent
Person
John Wayne
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs#The Six Million Dollar#W E B#Nbc#Athol Daily News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
TV ShowsPosted by
The US Sun

Who was Alex Cord and what was his cause of death?

HOLLYWOOD actor Alex Cord passed away on Monday, August 9, 2021. The movie star was best known for starring in the TV series Airwolf for two years. Who was Alex Cord and what was his cause of death?. Alex Cord was an American actor. The 88-year-old was best known for...
Burbank, CAPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Jane Withers, Kid Star of the 1930s, Dies at 95

Jane Withers, the talented child star who tormented Shirley Temple in Bright Eyes and years later became a trusted confidant of James Dean in his final days on the set of Giant, has died. She was 95. Withers died Saturday in Burbank, her daughter Kendall Errair announced. “My mother was such a special lady,” she said in a statement. “She lit up a room with her laughter, but she especially radiated joy and thankfulness when talking about the career she so loved and how lucky she was.” Baby Boomers perhaps will know Withers best for playing the bubbly Josephine the Plumber in...
CelebritiesTVOvermind

Remembering Ron Popeil: Informercial Star Dies at 86

At one point in time, a lot of us have watched an infomercial and have seen one device after another touted out into a kitchen setting to show us how it can cook, chop, clean, or do something in a revolutionary way. Sometimes these items sound and look amazing, and at others, they might all start to look alike. What really sets them apart is the presentation and the presenter a lot of times, and at one time, Ron Popeil was one of the absolute best at selling a product. Sadly, Ron passed away recently at the age of 86. No cause was given for his death, but he was admitted to the hospital the day before he passed. If anyone has ever seen Ron doing what he can to hawk a product on TV, and it’s fair to say that a lot of us probably have at least once or twice, we would have noticed that he was the kind of guy that was everywhere he needed to be when he was still wheeling and dealing, and he was good at what he did.
Valley View, TXcowboysindians.com

Remembering Alex Cord

The veteran actor played The Ringo Kid in the 1966 remake of Stagecoach. The C&I crew is offering respectful tips of our Stetsons to actor Alex Cord, who passed away Monday at his home in Valley View, Texas. He was 88. As is our custom, we don’t mourn deaths —...
CelebritiesPosted by
Wide Open Country

Clint Eastwood and Elvis Presley Used to Hang Out on the 'Rawhide' Set

It's almost hard to believe how long Clint Eastwood has been working in Hollywood. Now in his 90s, Eastwood has become an American institution and one of the most respected filmmakers in the business. And he's still making movies! He's been a box office draw for decades and has worked with some of the most legendary names in the business. He's even recorded country music with Merle Haggard. But before his name became as iconic as Marilyn Monroe or James Dean, Eastwood was a TV star working on a Los Angeles studio right next to the one and only Elvis Presley.
CelebritiesPosted by
TheWrap

Markie Post, ‘Night Court’ Star, Dies at 70

Markie Post, an actress best known for playing a public defender on the 1980s sitcom “Night Court,” died Saturday at age 70. Post succumbed to a nearly four-year battle with cancer, her manager Ellen Lubin Sanitsky told Deadline. Sanitsky did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment. In addition...
Moviesdarkhorizons.com

Sam Reid Is Lestat In “Vampire Chronicles”

Australian actor Sam Reid (“Lambs of God,” “The Hunting,” “The Drovers Wife”) has been tapped to star in the secondary lead role of Lestat in the AMC series based on Anne Rice’s novel “Interview With The Vampire”. The series begins production on its eight-episode first season later this year to...
Goodlettsville, TNallaccess.com

Country Star Razzy Bailey Dies At 82

ALL ACCESS sends condolences to the family, friends and fans of Country music veteran RASIE MICHAEL "RAZZY" BAILEY, who died at 82 this past WEDNESDAY (8/4) at his home in GOODLETTSVILLE, TN. BAILEY charted 31 singles between 1976 and 1989, when he recorded for the RCA, MCA and SOA labels....
MoviesPosted by
TheWrap

Shannen Doherty to Star in ‘Dying to Belong’ Remake at Lifetime

Lifetime has greenlighted a remake of the 1997 TV movie “Dying to Belong” about sorority hazing, the network announced Tuesday. Shannen Doherty will star in the movie alongside “Supergirl’s” Favour Onwuka and “iZombie” actress Jenika Rose. Onwuka and Rose will play college freshman who become “fast friends,” according to Lifetime’s description of the film. “Riley (Rose), whose mother Katherine (Doherty) was a legacy Pi Gamma Beta, decides to rush in hopes of following Katherine’s footsteps and is ecstatic when Olivia (Onwuka) joins her. Sensing the opportunity to go undercover to write a story about hazing practices, Olivia soon discovers there are deadly secrets involved in being part of the sisterhood.”
CelebritiesPhoenix New Times

Wallace and Ladmo Star Dave Bills Has Died

Some people remember Dave Bills as an artist who created tiny, intricate lead sculptures. Others recall him as a shy Mormon boy, always trying to be good. Still others knew him as a monster. Gerald’s Monster, that is — a character he sometimes played opposite actor Pat McMahon on kiddie...
TV SeriesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Y&R Spoilers: BOMBSHELL Sally Spectra Is Summer’s Sister?

The Young And The Restless spoilers tease a surprising twist coming up for Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope). It may be revealed that Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) is her mother! While that should be shocking, any true soap fan could see it coming. After all surprise children are a soap staple. Also, it is usually the person they hate the most that turns out to be a relative. Also, the soap powers that be love to change history and storylines to make them fit in the present for that extra spicy shock factor. It has been done before on Y&R. Let’s take Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) as an example.
Behind Viral VideosHOT 97

Famous TikTok Star Dies In Tragic ‘Freak Accident’

TikTok star, Timbo The Redneck, has tragically passed away. Timbo whose real name is Timothy Hall, lost his life during an accident om Wednesday (August 4). According to reports, Hall was in his pick-up truck doing donuts when he was thrown from the vehicle. His friend Tony, shared the news via YouTube. He says, “he passed away. He was doing donuts with his girlfriend and the truck just flipped over and he flew out the driver’s side window and the truck landed on top of him.”
Trouble Relationshipnickiswift.com

Has Kelly Clarkson Been Dating Amid Her Divorce?

Kelly Clarkson's divorce from Brandon Blackstock hasn't exactly been the most friendly since Clarkson filed for divorce in June 2020. The twosome's time in the courtroom has been heavily documented, with everything from the whopping amount of child support Clarkson is paying her ex to Clarkson's requests to be legally divorced as quickly as possible all being reported by the tabloids.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Chase Chrisley Breaks Silence: Is He Marrying Or Leaving Emmy Medders?

Chase Chrisley is finally breaking his silence on his relationship status with Emmy Medders. For months, Chrisley Knows Best fans have gone back and forth with rumors and speculation. There were reports Emmy and Chase split up. And, there were reports they were secretly engaged. Overall, fans believe Emmy Medders is a great fit for Chase Chrisley because she resembles his mother Julie.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Rapper YNT Juan Dead at 17 After Fatal Shooting

The music world has lost a young rising star. Rapper YNT Juan, born Juan Bautista Garcia, was found shot dead in a parked car on Sunday, Aug. 8 by police in Hartford, Conn., the Hartford Courant reported. The performer was 17 years old. The manner of his death, caused by a gunshot wound of the head, was ruled a homicide, according to the Hartford Medical Examiner. Hartford Police Major Crime and Crime Scene divisions are investigating the shooting.
Celebritiessoapsindepth.com

Jess Walton Mourns the Death of Her Husband, John

Please join us in sending love to THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS star Jess Walton (Jill), who is mourning the death of her beloved husband, John James. “My sweet husband of 40 years passed away this week,” the actress shared on Twitter along with a family photo of them with their children, Allison and Cole. She shared more details on her Instagram and Facebook.
TV & Videoswmleader.com

Jeopardy Announces ANOTHER New Host – But It’s Not What You Think!!

Who is pissed about Alex Trebek’s replacement Jeopardy! hosts? Quite a lot of people, actually!. On Wednesday, Sony Pictures Television revealed that not one, but TWO hosts would take on the role following the beloved host’s death — but neither was the name LeVar Burton fans were hoping for. And it wasn’t quite as it seemed…

Comments / 0

Community Policy