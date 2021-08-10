Cancel
Science

Hyperspectral image processing for the identification and quantification of lentiviral particles in fluid samples

By Emilio Gomez-Gonzalez
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOptical spectroscopic techniques have been commonly used to detect the presence of biofilm-forming pathogens (bacteria and fungi) in the agro-food industry. Recently, near-infrared (NIR) spectroscopy revealed that it is also possible to detect the presence of viruses in animal and vegetal tissues. Here we report a platform based on visible and NIR (VNIR) hyperspectral imaging for non-contact, reagent free detection and quantification of laboratory-engineered viral particles in fluid samples (liquid droplets and dry residue) using both partial least square-discriminant analysis and artificial feed-forward neural networks. The detection was successfully achieved in preparations of phosphate buffered solution and artificial saliva, with an equivalent pixel volume of 4 nL and lowest concentration of 800 TU·\(\upmu\)L−1. This method constitutes an innovative approach that could be potentially used at point of care for rapid mass screening of viral infectious diseases and monitoring of the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic.

Science
ScienceNature.com

Effect of adding hydrochlorothiazide to usual treatment of patients with acute decompensated heart failure: a randomized clinical trial

Acute decompensated heart failure (ADHF) is the leading cause of hospitalization in patients aged 65 years or older, and most of them present with congestion. The use of hydrochlorothiazide (HCTZ) may increase the response to loop diuretics. To evaluate the effect of adding HCTZ to furosemide on congestion and symptoms in patients with ADHF. This randomized clinical trial compared HCTZ 50 mg versus placebo for 3 days in patients with ADHF and signs of congestion. The primary outcome of the study was daily weight reduction. Secondary outcomes were change in creatinine, need for vasoactive drugs, change in natriuretic peptides, congestion score, dyspnea, thirst, and length of stay. Fifty-one patients were randomized—26 to the HCTZ group and 25 to the placebo group. There was an increment of 0.73 kg/day towards additional weight reduction in the HCTZ group (HCTZ: − 1.78 ± 1.08 kg/day vs placebo: − 1.05 ± 1.51 kg/day; p = 0.062). In post hoc analysis, the HCTZ group demonstrated significant weight reduction for every 40 mg of intravenous furosemide (HCTZ: − 0.74 ± 0.47 kg/40 mg vs placebo: − 0.33 ± 0.80 kg/40 mg; p = 0.032). There was a trend to increase in creatinine in the HCTZ group (HCTZ: 0.50 ± 0.37 vs placebo: 0.27 ± 0.40; p = 0.05) but no significant difference in onset of acute renal failure (HCTZ: 58% vs placebo: 41%; p = 0.38). No differences were found in the remaining outcomes. Adding hydrochlorothiazide to usual treatment of patients with acute decompensated heart failure did not cause significant difference in daily body weight reduction compared to placebo. In analysis adjusted to the dose of intravenous furosemide, adding HCTZ 50 mg to furosemide resulted in a significant synergistic effect on weight loss.
EconomyNature.com

Natural phytoalexin stilbene compound resveratrol and its derivatives as anti-tobacco mosaic virus and anti-phytopathogenic fungus agents

Plant diseases caused by plant viruses and pathogens seriously affect crop yield and quality, and it is very difficult to control them. The discovery of new leads based on natural products is an important way to innovate pesticides. Based on the resveratrol is a kind of natural phytoalexin, but it cannot be used as candidate for the development of new drug due to its poor druggability. The phenolic hydroxyl groups in the resveratrol structure are easily destroyed by oxidation, in order to improve its stability, ester formation is the most commonly used modification method in drug design. Their structures were characterized by 1H NMR, 13C NMR and HRMS. The activity against tobacco mosaic virus (TMV) of these ester derivatives has been tested for the first time. The bioassay results showed part of the target compounds exhibited good to excellent in vivo activities against TMV. The optimum compounds III-2 (inhibitory rates of 50, 53, and 59% at 500 μg/mL for inactivation, curative, and protection activities in vivo, respectively), III-4 (inhibitory rates of 57, 59, and 51% at 500 μg/mL, respectively), and II-5 (inhibitory rates of 54, 52, and 51% at 500 μg/mL, respectively) displayed higher activity than commercial plant virucide ribavirin (inhibitory rates of 38, 37, and 40% at 500 μg/mL, respectively). Compounds I-9 and I-10 also showed excellent activities. The systematic study provides strong evidence that these simple resveratrol derivatives could become potential TMV inhibitors. The novel concise structure provides another new template for antiviral studies.
ScienceNature.com

Cerebrospinal fluid proteomics targeted for central nervous system processes in bipolar disorder

The etiopathology of bipolar disorder is largely unknown. We collected cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) samples from two independent case-control cohorts (total n = 351) to identify proteins associated with bipolar disorder. A panel of 92 proteins targeted towards central nervous system processes identified two proteins that replicated across the cohorts: the CSF concentrations of testican-1 were lower, and the CSF concentrations of C-type lectin domain family 1 member B (CLEC1B) were higher, in cases than controls. In a restricted subgroup analysis, we compared only bipolar type 1 with controls and identified two additional proteins that replicated in both cohorts: draxin and tumor necrosis factor receptor superfamily member 21 (TNFRSF21), both lower in cases than controls. This analysis additionally revealed several proteins significantly associated with bipolar type 1 in one cohort, falling just short of replicated statistical significance in the other (tenascin-R, disintegrin and metalloproteinase domain-containing protein 23, cell adhesion molecule 3, RGM domain family member B, plexin-B1, and brorin). Next, we conducted genome-wide association analyses of the case-control-associated proteins. In these analyses, we found associations with the voltage-gated calcium channel subunit CACNG4, and the lipid-droplet-associated gene PLIN5 with CSF concentrations of TNFRSF21 and CLEC1B, respectively. The reported proteins are involved in neuronal cell-cell and cell-matrix interactions, particularly in the developing brain, and in pathways of importance for lithium’s mechanism of action. In summary, we report four novel CSF protein associations with bipolar disorder that replicated in two independent case-control cohorts, shedding new light on the central nervous system processes implicated in bipolar disorder.
AstronomyNature.com

Episodic construction of the early Andean Cordillera unravelled by zircon petrochronology

The subduction of oceanic plates beneath continental lithosphere is responsible for continental growth and recycling of oceanic crust, promoting the formation of Cordilleran arcs. However, the processes that control the evolution of these Cordilleran orogenic belts, particularly during their early stages of formation, have not been fully investigated. Here we use a multi-proxy geochemical approach, based on zircon petrochronology and whole-rock analyses, to assess the early evolution of the Andes, one of the most remarkable continental arcs in the world. Our results show that magmatism in the early Andean Cordillera occurred over a period of ~120 million years with six distinct plutonic episodes between 215 and 94 Ma. Each episode is the result of a complex interplay between mantle, crust, slab and sediment contributions that can be traced using zircon chemistry. Overall, the magmatism evolved in response to changes in the tectonic configuration, from transtensional/extensional conditions (215–145 Ma) to a transtensional regime (138–94 Ma). We conclude that an external (tectonic) forcing model with mantle-derived inputs is responsible for the episodic plutonism in this extensional continental arc. This study highlights the use of zircon petrochronology in assessing the multimillion-year crustal scale evolution of Cordilleran arcs.
ScienceNature.com

Nuclear export and translation of circular repeat-containing intronic RNA in C9ORF72-ALS/FTD

C9ORF72 hexanucleotide GGGGCC repeat expansion is the most common genetic cause of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and frontotemporal dementia (FTD). Repeat-containing RNA mediates toxicity through nuclear granules and dipeptide repeat (DPR) proteins produced by repeat-associated non-AUG translation. However, it remains unclear how the intron-localized repeats are exported and translated in the cytoplasm. We use single molecule imaging approach to examine the molecular identity and spatiotemporal dynamics of the repeat RNA. We demonstrate that the spliced intron with G-rich repeats is stabilized in a circular form due to defective lariat debranching. The spliced circular intron, instead of pre-mRNA, serves as the translation template. The NXF1-NXT1 pathway plays an important role in the nuclear export of the circular intron and modulates toxic DPR production. This study reveals an uncharacterized disease-causing RNA species mediated by repeat expansion and demonstrates the importance of RNA spatial localization to understand disease etiology.
CancerNature.com

Deep learning-based gene selection in comprehensive gene analysis in pancreatic cancer

The selection of genes that are important for obtaining gene expression data is challenging. Here, we developed a deep learning-based feature selection method suitable for gene selection. Our novel deep learning model includes an additional feature-selection layer. After model training, the units in this layer with high weights correspond to the genes that worked effectively in the processing of the networks. Cancer tissue samples and adjacent normal pancreatic tissue samples were collected from 13 patients with pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma during surgery and subsequently frozen. After processing, gene expression data were extracted from the specimens using RNA sequencing. Task 1 for the model training was to discriminate between cancerous and normal pancreatic tissue in six patients. Task 2 was to discriminate between patients with pancreatic cancer (n = 13) who survived for more than one year after surgery. The most frequently selected genes were ACACB, ADAMTS6, NCAM1, and CADPS in Task 1, and CD1D, PLA2G16, DACH1, and SOWAHA in Task 2. According to The Cancer Genome Atlas dataset, these genes are all prognostic factors for pancreatic cancer. Thus, the feasibility of using our deep learning-based method for the selection of genes associated with pancreatic cancer development and prognosis was confirmed.
ScienceNature.com

Lentiviral and AAV-mediated expression of palivizumab offer protection against Respiratory Syncytial Virus infection

Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infection is a common cause of hospitalisation in infants and the elderly. Palivizumab prophylaxis is the only approved treatment modality but is costly and only offered to select vulnerable populations. Here, we investigated gene delivery approaches via recombinant adeno-associated virus (rAAV2/8) and simian immunodeficiency virus (rSIV.F/HN) vectors to achieve sustained in vivo production of palivizumab in a murine model. Delivery of palivizumab-expressing vectors 28 days prior to RSV challenge resulted in complete protection from RSV-induced weight loss. This approach offers prophylaxis against RSV infection, allowing for wider use and reduction in treatment costs in vulnerable populations.
ScienceNature.com

Human embryonic stem cell-derived cardiomyocyte platform screens inhibitors of SARS-CoV-2 infection

Patients with cardiovascular comorbidities are more susceptible to severe infection with SARS-CoV-2, known to directly cause pathological damage to cardiovascular tissue. We outline a screening platform using human embryonic stem cell-derived cardiomyocytes, confirmed to express the protein machinery critical for SARS-CoV-2 infection, and a SARS-CoV-2 spike-pseudotyped virus system. The method has allowed us to identify benztropine and DX600 as novel inhibitors of SARS-CoV-2 infection in a clinically relevant stem cell-derived cardiomyocyte line. Discovery of new medicines will be critical for protecting the heart in patients with SARS-CoV-2, and for individuals where vaccination is contraindicated.
JapanNature.com

Monolithic polymeric porous superhydrophobic material with pneumatic plastron stabilization for functionally durable drag reduction in blood-contacting biomedical applications

Superhydrophobic (SHP) surfaces can provide substantial reductions in flow drag forces and reduce blood damage in cardiovascular medical devices. However, strategies for functional durability are necessary, as many SHP surfaces have low durability under abrasion or strong fluid jetting or eventually lose their air plastron and slip-flow capabilities due to plastron gas dissolution, high fluid pressure, or fouling. Here, we present a functional material that extends the functional durability of superhydrophobic slip flow. Facile modification of a porous superhydrophobic polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE, Teflon) foam produced suitable surface structures to enable fluid slip flow and resist protein fouling. Its monolithic nature offered abrasion durability, while its porosity allowed pressurized air to be supplied to resist fluid impalement and to replenish the air plastron lost to the fluid through dissolution. Active pore pressure control could resist high fluid pressures and turbulent flow conditions across a wide range of applied pressures. The pneumatically stabilized material yielded large drag reductions (up to 50%) even with protein fouling, as demonstrated from high-speed water jetting and closed loop pressure drop tests. Coupled with its high hemocompatibility and impaired protein adsorption, this easily fabricated material can be viable for incorporation into blood-contacting medical devices.
ScienceNature.com

Interacting evolutionary pressures drive mutation dynamics and health outcomes in aging blood

Age-related clonal hematopoiesis (ARCH) is characterized by age-associated accumulation of somatic mutations in hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) or their pluripotent descendants. HSCs harboring driver mutations will be positively selected and cells carrying these mutations will rise in frequency. While ARCH is a known risk factor for blood malignancies, such as Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML), why some people who harbor ARCH driver mutations do not progress to AML remains unclear. Here, we model the interaction of positive and negative selection in deeply sequenced blood samples from individuals who subsequently progressed to AML, compared to healthy controls, using deep learning and population genetics. Our modeling allows us to discriminate amongst evolutionary classes with high accuracy and captures signatures of purifying selection in most individuals. Purifying selection, acting on benign or mildly damaging passenger mutations, appears to play a critical role in preventing disease-predisposing clones from rising to dominance and is associated with longer disease-free survival. Through exploring a range of evolutionary models, we show how different classes of selection shape clonal dynamics and health outcomes thus enabling us to better identify individuals at a high risk of malignancy.
PhysicsNature.com

Conditions for walk-off soliton generation in a multimode fiber

It has been recently demonstrated that multimode solitons are unstable objects which evolve, in the range of hundreds of nonlinearity lengths, into stable single-mode solitons carried by the fundamental mode. We show experimentally and by numerical simulations that femtosecond multimode solitons composed by non-degenerate modes have unique properties: when propagating in graded-index fibers, their pulsewidth and energy do not depend on the input pulsewidth, but only on input coupling conditions and linear dispersive properties of the fiber, hence on their wavelength. Because of these properties, spatiotemporal solitons composed by non-degenerate modes with pulsewidths longer than a few hundreds of femtoseconds cannot be generated in graded-index fibers.
HealthNature.com

RSPO3 is important for trabecular bone and fracture risk in mice and humans

With increasing age of the population, countries across the globe are facing a substantial increase in osteoporotic fractures. Genetic association signals for fractures have been reported at the RSPO3 locus, but the causal gene and the underlying mechanism are unknown. Here we show that the fracture reducing allele at the RSPO3 locus associate with increased RSPO3 expression both at the mRNA and protein levels, increased trabecular bone mineral density and reduced risk mainly of distal forearm fractures in humans. We also demonstrate that RSPO3 is expressed in osteoprogenitor cells and osteoblasts and that osteoblast-derived RSPO3 is the principal source of RSPO3 in bone and an important regulator of vertebral trabecular bone mass and bone strength in adult mice. Mechanistic studies revealed that RSPO3 in a cell-autonomous manner increases osteoblast proliferation and differentiation. In conclusion, RSPO3 regulates vertebral trabecular bone mass and bone strength in mice and fracture risk in humans.
ScienceNature.com

Long transcripts minus touchdown qPCR (LTMT-qPCR): a simplified and convenient method for the screening and quantification of microRNA profiles

Due to the short length and differences in abundance of microRNAs, microRNA profile screening and quantification is challenging. In this study, we found that size selection magnetic beads could be employed to easily and efficiently remove long RNA transcripts. After removing the long transcripts, the remaining small RNAs could be concentrated and then reverse-transcribed using universal stem-loop primers (USLP), with six randomized nucleotides at the 3′ end region. The efficiency of reverse transcription decreased when the number of randomized nucleotides was reduced. In addition, we found that touchdown qPCR improved microRNA profile detection, with lower CT values and better detection efficiency than the regular qPCR protocol, especially for those low-abundance microRNAs. Finally, we incorporated these observations to create a new protocol we named long transcripts minus touchdown qPCR (LTMT-qPCR). We performed a side-by-side comparison of LTMT with USLP and traditional stem-loop primer (TSLP) protocols. We found that LTMT has higher detection efficiency than USLP, especially for the detection of low-abundance microRNAs. Although LTMT was equivalent to TSLP in terms of microRNA profile detection, LTMT is more convenient, user-friendly, and cost-effective. Taken together, the present data indicate that LTMT is a simple, rapid, and user-friendly approach that has higher precision, accuracy, and sensitivity than the previously described methods, making it more suitable for microRNA profile screening and quantification.
ScienceNature.com

Minimally invasive quantification of cerebral P2X7R occupancy using dynamic [F]JNJ-64413739 PET and MRA-driven image derived input function

[18F]JNJ-64413739 has been evaluated as PET-ligand for in vivo quantification of purinergic receptor subtype 7 receptor (P2X7R) using Logan graphical analysis with a metabolite-corrected arterial plasma input function. In the context of a P2X7R PET dose occupancy study, we evaluated a minimally invasive approach by limiting arterial sampling to baseline conditions. Meanwhile, post dose distribution volumes (VT) under blocking conditions were estimated by combining baseline blood to plasma ratios and metabolite fractions with an MR angiography driven image derived input function (IDIF). Regional postdose VT,IDIF values were compared with corresponding VT,AIF estimates using a arterial input function (AIF), in terms of absolute values, test–retest reliability and receptor occupancy. Compared to an invasive AIF approach, postdose VT,IDIF values and corresponding receptor occupancies showed only limited bias (Bland–Altman analysis: 0.06 ± 0.27 and 3.1% ± 6.4%) while demonstrating a high correlation (Spearman ρ = 0.78 and ρ = 0.98 respectively). In terms of test–retest reliability, regional intraclass correlation coefficients were 0.98 ± 0.02 for VT,IDIF compared to 0.97 ± 0.01 for VT,AIF. These results confirmed that a postdose IDIF, guided by MR angiography and using baseline blood and metabolite data, can be considered for accurate [18F]JNJ-64413739 PET quantification in a repeated PET study design, thus avoiding multiple invasive arterial sampling and increasing dosing flexibility.
ScienceNature.com

Physical correlates of human-like softness elicit high tactile pleasantness

Touching an object can elicit affective sensations. Because these sensations are critical for social interaction, tactile preferences may be adapted to the characteristics of the human body. We have previously shown that compliance, a physical correlate of softness, increased the tactile pleasantness of a deformable surface. However, the extent to which object compliance similar to the human body elicits tactile pleasantness remains unknown. We addressed this question by using a wide range of compliances and by measuring the distribution of compliance of human body parts. The participants numerically estimated the perceived pleasantness or softness while pushing tactile stimuli with their right index fingers. The perceived softness monotonically increased with increasing compliance and then leveled off around the end of the stimulus range. By contrast, pleasantness showed an inverse U pattern as a function of compliance, reaching the maximum between 5 and 7 mm/N. This range of compliance was within that for both hand and arm. These results indicate that objects with similar compliance levels as those of human body parts yield the highest pleasantness when pushing them.
ScienceNature.com

CRISPR-Cas9 globin editing can induce megabase-scale copy-neutral losses of heterozygosity in hematopoietic cells

CRISPR-Cas9 is a promising technology for gene therapy. However, the ON-target genotoxicity of CRISPR-Cas9 nuclease due to DNA double-strand breaks has received little attention and is probably underestimated. Here we report that genome editing targeting globin genes induces megabase-scale losses of heterozygosity (LOH) from the globin CRISPR-Cas9 cut-site to the telomere (5.2 Mb). In established lines, CRISPR-Cas9 nuclease induces frequent terminal chromosome 11p truncations and rare copy-neutral LOH. In primary hematopoietic progenitor/stem cells, we detect 1.1% of clones (7/648) with acquired megabase LOH induced by CRISPR-Cas9. In-depth analysis by SNP-array reveals the presence of copy-neutral LOH. This leads to 11p15.5 partial uniparental disomy, comprising two Chr11p15.5 imprinting centers (H19/IGF2:IG-DMR/IC1 and KCNQ1OT1:TSS-DMR/IC2) and impacting H19 and IGF2 expression. While this genotoxicity is a safety concern for CRISPR clinical trials, it is also an opportunity to model copy-neutral-LOH for genetic diseases and cancers.
EngineeringNature.com

Wide range continuously tunable and fast thermal switching based on compressible graphene composite foams

Thermal switches have gained intense interest recently for enabling dynamic thermal management of electronic devices and batteries that need to function at dramatically varied ambient or operating conditions. However, current approaches have limitations such as the lack of continuous tunability, low switching ratio, low speed, and not being scalable. Here, a continuously tunable, wide-range, and fast thermal switching approach is proposed and demonstrated using compressible graphene composite foams. Large (~8x) continuous tuning of the thermal resistance is achieved from the uncompressed to the fully compressed state. Environmental chamber experiments show that our variable thermal resistor can precisely stabilize the operating temperature of a heat generating device while the ambient temperature varies continuously by ~10 °C or the heat generation rate varies by a factor of 2.7. This thermal device is promising for dynamic control of operating temperatures in battery thermal management, space conditioning, vehicle thermal comfort, and thermal energy storage.
ScienceNature.com

Citral modulates virulence factors in methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus

Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) is responsible for high morbidity and mortality rates. Citral has been studied in the pharmaceutical industry and has shown antimicrobial activity. This study aimed to analyze the antimicrobial activity of citral in inhibiting biofilm formation and modulating virulence genes, with the ultimate goal of finding a strategy for treating infections caused by MRSA strains. Citral showed antimicrobial activity against MRSA isolates with minimum inhibitory concentration (MIC) values between 5 mg/mL (0.5%) and 40 mg/mL (4%), and minimum bactericidal concentration (MBC) values between 10 mg/mL (1%) and 40 mg/mL (4%). The sub-inhibitory dose was 2.5 mg/mL (0.25%). Citral, in an antibiogram, modulated synergistically, antagonistically, or indifferent to the different antibiotics tested. Prior to evaluating the antibiofilm effects of citral, we classified the bacteria according to their biofilm production capacity. Citral showed greater efficacy in the initial stage, and there was a significant reduction in biofilm formation compared to the mature biofilm. qPCR was used to assess the modulation of virulence factor genes, and icaA underexpression was observed in isolates 20 and 48. For icaD, seg, and sei, an increase was observed in the expression of ATCC 33,591. No significant differences were found for eta and etb. Citral could be used as a supplement to conventional antibiotics for MRSA infections.
EngineeringNature.com

Soft robotic constrictor for in vitro modeling of dynamic tissue compression

Here we present a microengineered soft-robotic in vitro platform developed by integrating a pneumatically regulated novel elastomeric actuator with primary culture of human cells. This system is capable of generating dynamic bending motion akin to the constriction of tubular organs that can exert controlled compressive forces on cultured living cells. Using this platform, we demonstrate cyclic compression of primary human endothelial cells, fibroblasts, and smooth muscle cells to show physiological changes in their morphology due to applied forces. Moreover, we present mechanically actuatable organotypic models to examine the effects of compressive forces on three-dimensional multicellular constructs designed to emulate complex tissues such as solid tumors and vascular networks. Our work provides a preliminary demonstration of how soft-robotics technology can be leveraged for in vitro modeling of complex physiological tissue microenvironment, and may enable the development of new research tools for mechanobiology and related areas.
ScienceNature.com

Identification of a pathway for electron uptake in Shewanella oneidensis

Extracellular electron transfer (EET) could enable electron uptake into microbial metabolism for the synthesis of complex, energy dense organic molecules from CO2 and renewable electricity1,2,3,4,5,6. Theoretically EET could do this with an efficiency comparable to H2-oxidation7,8 but without the need for a volatile intermediate and the problems it causes for scale up9. However, significant gaps remain in understanding the mechanism and genetics of electron uptake. For example, studies of electron uptake in electroactive microbes have shown a role for the Mtr EET complex in the electroactive microbe Shewanella oneidensis MR-110,11,12,13,14, though there is substantial variation in the magnitude of effect deletion of these genes has depending on the terminal electron acceptor used. This speaks to the potential for previously uncharacterized and/or differentially utilized genes involved in electron uptake. To address this, we screened gene disruption mutants for 3667 genes, representing ≈99% of all nonessential genes, from the S. oneidensis whole genome knockout collection using a redox dye oxidation assay. Confirmation of electron uptake using electrochemical testing allowed us to identify five genes from S. oneidensis that are indispensable for electron uptake from a cathode. Knockout of each gene eliminates extracellular electron uptake, yet in four of the five cases produces no significant defect in electron donation to an anode. This result highlights both distinct electron uptake components and an electronic connection between aerobic and anaerobic electron transport chains that allow electrons from the reversible EET machinery to be coupled to different respiratory processes in S. oneidensis. Homologs to these genes across many different genera suggesting that electron uptake by EET coupled to respiration could be widespread. These gene discoveries provide a foundation for: studying this phenotype in exotic metal-oxidizing microbes, genetic optimization of electron uptake in S. oneidensis; and genetically engineering electron uptake into a highly tractable host like E. coli to complement recent advances in synthetic CO2 fixation15.

