Padres prepping Fernando Tatis Jr. to play OF

By Field Level Media
northwestgeorgianews.com
 4 days ago

The San Diego Padres are prepping All-Star Fernando Tatis Jr. to play outfield when he returns from the injured list. Though the team has not made a decision, the thought is playing Tatis in center field and right field would help preserve his shoulder through the end of the season. Tatis has suffered four or five shoulder injuries this season and has been on the IL since July 31 after the latest one. It's expected Tatis will need surgery in the offseason.

