Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mississippi State

Inside the Inside

hailstate.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTARKVILLE – There's a lot more to being an inside receiver for a Mike Leach Air Raid offense than just catching the football. To the common eye, the guys in the slot are just additional weapons a Mississippi State quarterback could turn to. While that's true in some instances, the responsibilities are far greater than that. This isn't backyard football where pass catchers can just run blindly down the field. There's an art to it all says MSU inside receivers coach Dave Nichol.

hailstate.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Sports
City
Starkville, MS
Local
Mississippi College Sports
Local
Mississippi Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Backyard Football#American Football#Mike Leach Air Raid#Msu#The Air Raid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Biden administration approves record permanent jump in food stamps

Millions of Americans will see their food stamp benefits permanently increase by a record amount later this year, The New York Times reported. The Biden administration is expected to announce the new rules Monday, and they will take effect in October, according to the Times. Average monthly benefits are slated...
WorldPosted by
CBS News

Taliban fighters reported at the gates of Afghan capital

There are numerous reports this morning that Taliban insurgents are near the capital of Afghanistan – the government's last stand. According to a Taliban statement, fighters have been ordered not to advance further as negotiations with the government continue. Correspondent Roxana Saberi reports the latest from Kabul.
EnvironmentPosted by
Fox News

29 dead in Haiti after 7.2 magnitude earthquake hits

At least 29 people were killed when a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday, just days before a tropical storm is expected to make landfall, and Prime Minister Ariel Henry said he was mobilizing all available government resources to help victims in the affected areas. The epicenter of the...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

GOP lawmakers blast Biden over Afghanistan collapse

Republican lawmakers on Sunday blasted the Biden administration’s withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan while the Taliban inched closer to taking over Kabul as images of Chinooks evacuating embassy staff from the capital city prompted comparisons to America’s exit from Vietnam. “This is President Biden ’s Saigon moment,” House Minority...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Death toll from northern Turkey floods rises to 62

BOZKURT, Turkey, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Flash floods that have swept through towns in the Turkish Black Sea region have killed 62 people, authorities said on Sunday, as search and rescue efforts to find missing people continued. The floods brought chaos to northern provinces just as authorities were declaring wildfires...

Comments / 0

Community Policy