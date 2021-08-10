Inside the Inside

STARKVILLE – There's a lot more to being an inside receiver for a Mike Leach Air Raid offense than just catching the football. To the common eye, the guys in the slot are just additional weapons a Mississippi State quarterback could turn to. While that's true in some instances, the responsibilities are far greater than that. This isn't backyard football where pass catchers can just run blindly down the field. There's an art to it all says MSU inside receivers coach Dave Nichol.