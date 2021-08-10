Cancel
Golf

Webb Simpson on hecklers: ‘We’re not coming into an office meeting in their office and yelling at them’

By Andy Lack
GolfWRX
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAhead of this week’s Wyndham Championship, Webb Simpson joined Michael Breed on a “New Breed of Golf” on Sirius XM PGA Tour radio to discuss the recent heckling drama surrounding Bryson DeChambeau. *All quotes courtesy of Sirius XM PGA Tour radio*. Referring to unruly fans, Simpson condemned the recent behavior...

