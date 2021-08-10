New COVID-19 vaccination campaign launched

CHICAGO (CBS) — The state’s calling it a new tool to make it easier to prove you’re vaccinated. But just days into the launch of the new online portal, Vax Verify, we’re already getting complaints that the information online is wrong. CBS2 Investigator Megan Hickey is digging into the kinks that still need to be worked out. More than eight months since the first COVID-19 vaccinations became available in Illinois, the state finally has an online portal that allows residents over the age of 18 to look up their COVID-19 vaccination record. It’s a useful concept, as more venues are asking for proof of...