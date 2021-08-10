Francis Faye Collins Hall

”For it is by grace you have been saved, through faith — and this is not from yourselves, it is a gift of God, not by works, so that no one can boast.” (Ephesians 2:8-9) How often I have prayed and asked for my prayers to be answered so very quickly. I feel rather ashamed of myself that I am so demanding of my Father. He certainly has been very patient with me over my many years.