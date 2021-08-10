Cancel
Obituaries

Francis Faye Collins Hall

 6 days ago

Francis Faye Collins Hall, beloved wife, sister, mother, and grandmother died peacefully with family and friends at her side on August 3, 2021, at the age of 77.

