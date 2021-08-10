Henry Cavill explains how a recent hamstring injury affected his mental health

There are a lot of rumors going around at the moment that Henry Cavill might actually be done suiting up as Superman. These same rumors abounded in 2020 as well, but while he did show up in the long-awaited Snyder Cut eventually, it’s apparent that he’s either been too busy or that DC has been stalling when it comes to creating another Man of Steel movie. There has been talk of a reboot with JJ Abrams and Ta-Nehisi Coates, which would mean that Cavill would be out anyway. But if this is true then it could also mean that there are bound to be new horizons opening up for him since he’s still considered a massive star when it comes to action movies and there’s no reason that he can’t be pushed in a variety of other movies. There’s been talk of whether he would think of heading over to the MCU for a role, but some might think that would be a little too easy and possibly very cliche since several stars have already done this and made it into a semi-regular trend that happens now and then.