Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Henry Cavill explains how a recent hamstring injury affected his mental health

WBAL Radio
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHenry Cavill, who stars in Netflix's The Witcher, opened up about how his on-set injury while filming the popular fantasy series' second season impacted his mental health. Speaking to People, the 38-year-old actor said his injury forced him to take things easy, which was a challenge to him considering how often he had to work out to maintain a certain physique for the grueling role.

www.wbal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Cavill
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Hamstring Injury#Abc Audio#Fantasy#British#Abc Audio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Mental HealthPeople

Henry Cavill Shares His Mental Health Philosophy: 'Only Worry About the Things You Can Control'

Henry Cavill has never been afraid of a challenge. The British actor, known for his ripped physique in Man of Steel, spends hours training for his physically demanding roles. But the 38-year-old says he didn't discover his love for the gym until later in life. "When I was in school I played sports," he tells PEOPLE. "I wasn't the most spectacular physical specimen back then, but I definitely had drive."
FitnessPosted by
EatThis

Henry Cavill Reveals Secrets to Staying Strong With Exact Workout

Henry Cavill is one of Hollywood's most fitness-oriented leading men. The 38-year-old, most celebrated as this generation's reigning Superman-slash-Clark Kent, recently took on a new role: Chief Creative Officer at MuscleTech, a globally recognized brand of sports supplements. In a new interview with CelebWell, the British actor revealed all of his secrets to staying fit—from grueling workouts and regimented diet to his go-to trick for keeping his muscles looking as large and defined as possible while shooting. Read on to see his 8 essential tips.
MoviesTVOvermind

Is Henry Cavill Done with Superman?

There are a lot of rumors going around at the moment that Henry Cavill might actually be done suiting up as Superman. These same rumors abounded in 2020 as well, but while he did show up in the long-awaited Snyder Cut eventually, it’s apparent that he’s either been too busy or that DC has been stalling when it comes to creating another Man of Steel movie. There has been talk of a reboot with JJ Abrams and Ta-Nehisi Coates, which would mean that Cavill would be out anyway. But if this is true then it could also mean that there are bound to be new horizons opening up for him since he’s still considered a massive star when it comes to action movies and there’s no reason that he can’t be pushed in a variety of other movies. There’s been talk of whether he would think of heading over to the MCU for a role, but some might think that would be a little too easy and possibly very cliche since several stars have already done this and made it into a semi-regular trend that happens now and then.
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

James Bond: That Time Henry Cavill Was Told His Body Wasn’t Right For 007

In-demand British Actors are seemingly always in the mix for being the next James Bond. As Daniel Craig’s final appearance as Bond approaches, there are more and more rumors about who will take up the mantle. Henry Cavill, whose new film Argylle is headed to streaming, was once in the running for Bond when he was a young up and comer. The Witcher star has recently opened up about the time he was told his body wasn’t right for 007.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Henry Cavill Reportedly Not Under Contract As Superman Anymore

As the sands of the DCEU continue to shift on a regular basis, one constant source of speculation has been Henry Cavill’s contractual status. When Joss Whedon’s theatrical edition of Justice League was released, it was confirmed that the franchise’s Superman still had at least one more movie left on the contract he’d initially signed in January 2011 when he was locked in to headline Man of Steel.
CelebritiesAdWeek

Chief Creative Director Henry Cavill on His Confidence in MuscleTech's Rebrand

Action star Henry Cavill will tell you that you don’t get to be Superman without taking your physical fitness very seriously. His dedication to wellness has not only landed him some of the biggest roles in film and TV, but also, as of recently, a gig as supplement company MuscleTech’s newest global brand ambassador and chief creative director.
Thrive Global

How to Maintain Good Mental Health as Explained by Dennis Begos

The mental health clinics are flooded with people these days, if not at the brick-and-mortar centers, virtually. Adding to the already existing mental woes of people is the ongoing pandemic. However, you can follow these tips to maintain a sound mental balance. Dennis Begos shares useful tips to maintain a...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

The resurgence of COVID-19 is going to take a hidden toll that won't be reflected by the number of increasing deaths: It's a syndrome called Long COVID, or Post-Acute Sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection (PASC), a chronic illness that affects 10 to 30% of COVID sufferers, young and old. Even after a mild case of coronavirus, these "long haulers" have symptoms that may never go away naturally. And while researchers are working furiously on a cure, patients may never get back to 100% of their former selves. "When we urge people to get vaccinated, it's not just because COVID is a matter of life and death, although it is," says Dr. Leo Nissola, an immunologist, immunotherapy scientist and CBS News Medical Contributor. "It's also because there's this middle ground—a debilitating illness that affects young and old." At a press conference earlier this year, Dr. Anthony Fauci listed the symptoms of PASC. Read on to hear about each one—to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
ScienceMedicalXpress

How does COVID affect the brain? Two neuroscientists explain

Scientists are becoming more and more concerned with the emergence of a syndrome termed "long COVID," where a significant percentage of sufferers of COVID-19 experience long-lasting symptoms. Studies suggest symptoms remain for approximately 5-24% of confirmed COVID cases, at least three to four months after infection. The risk of long...
Weight LossPosted by
Amomama

Woman Looks Barely Recognizable after Stunning Weight Loss

Chantelle Sorec shared her incredible weight loss story, motivated by the bullies who mercilessly teased her for being obese in school. Chantelle Sorec had always been on the chubby side growing up, but it wasn’t until she saw a photo of herself that she decided to change completely. She has...
Celebritiesfemalefirst.co.uk

Selma Blair told to 'plan for dying' amid MS treatment

Selma Blair was told to "make plans for dying" amid her battle with Multiple Sclerosis (MS) after choosing to undergo a risky stem cell transplant. Selma Blair was told to "make plans for dying" amid her battle with Multiple Sclerosis (MS). The 'Cruel Intentions' actress was diagnosed with the degenerative...
HealthKevinMD.com

Delta surge warning: Ignoring jaw pain comes at too high a price

As surges of the Delta variant alarm officials and citizens in this country and around the world, while the cases of COVID-19 have reached more than 200 million worldwide, a less visible threat re-emerges. If health care professionals are not allowed to perform non-emergency procedures, as was the case in...
Healthspring.org.uk

A Tiring Sign Of Vitamin D Deficiency

A walk of as little 20 minutes in the daylight is enough to provide sufficient levels of vitamin D. Sleepiness and fatigue during the day can be a sign of vitamin D deficiency, studies find. People with lower vitamin D levels can experience less sleep overall and more waking during...
FitnessPosted by
EatThis

Neil Patrick Harris Reveals His Exact Workout for Six-Pack Abs

Sun's out—and so is Neil Patrick Harris' six-pack! The How I Met Your Mother star recently revealed exactly how he's been staying fit amid the pandemic with a new shirtless selfie. In the photo, NPH revealed his washboard abs—and his Tonal home gym in the background. "Workin' on it #homegym...
FitnessPosted by
EatThis

This Is Ryan Reynold's Exact Meal and Exercise Plan to Stay in Shape

Ryan Reynolds is a jack of all trades in Hollywood, playing everything from superheroes to the love interest in countless romantic comedies. However, it's not the star's acting chops alone that have made him the perfect fit for so many roles—the actor's ripped physique has made him the envy and admiration of countless fans.

Comments / 0

Community Policy