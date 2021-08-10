Wailuku man fails to stop for police after collision

WAILUKU — A 55-year-old man was arrested Sunday after he was seen driving recklessly and refused to stop for police officers after a collision, according to police. Marcus Ruggiero of Wailuku was charged with two counts of first-degree resisting an order to stop a motor vehicle, second-degree resisting an order to stop a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of a crash involving damage to a vehicle or property, two counts of driving after license suspended or revoked for DUI and two counts of reckless driving.