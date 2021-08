SANDUSKY, Ohio -- If you plan on going to Cedar Point more than once from now until the end of 2022, the park has a deal for you. For $99, guests can purchase a Gold Pass, good for unlimited visits to Cedar Point for the rest of this year and next season, too. Perks also include unlimited visits to the Cedar Shores Waterpark, free parking, early admission, plus discounts on food, merchandise and tickets for friends. The price, after fees and taxes, comes out to $109.95 and can be paid all at once or in 10 installments.