Robert E. “ Bob” Bellamy, age 85, of Baldwin, passed away on Tuesday, August 10, 2021. Born in Homer, Georgia on August 1, 1936, he was a son of the late Emmett P. Bellamy and Gladys McDuffie Bellamy. Mr. Bellamy was a member of Baldwin Baptist Church where he was part of the Claude’s Sunday School Class. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. Mr. Bellamy was self-employed in used automobile sales for many years.