Hancock, MI

Finlandia announces FinnFlex

finlandia.edu
 4 days ago

New to Fall 2021, Finlandia University announces FinnFlex. A new meal plan program scheduled for rollout by October 1, FinnFlex provides students ‘flex’ in their diets with funds that can be used at off-campus restaurants through newly formed partnerships. The pilot program, led by Finlandia Dean of Students Erin Barnett, will also feature the new service through on-campus vending machines. All meal plans, except Block Plans, will include varying amounts of FinnFlex to spend.

www.finlandia.edu

#Finlandia University
