Sebleh, Marvin Blessing - (1) Count Criminal Tresspass (F3)

On August 4th, 2021 at approximately 530pm, the East Lansdowne Police were dispatched to a residence in the Unit Block of Lewis Ave for a report of a burglary in progress. Officer Roxanne Campisi responded and located the offender being detained by a resident. The resident stated that he was sitting in his living room when the front door to the residence was kicked in by the offender. The offender, identified as Marvin Sebleh of Philadelphia, stated that he was currently homeless and looking for a place to live.