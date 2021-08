CINCINNATI — Juliet Lowery is excited to soon be a high school junior, especially after she got infected with COVID-19 last year and had to stay home for days on end. "I don't know how I got it, but I went to school one day and was like you know what I can't taste anything. Maybe I should go home," Lowery said. "Then I got tested and came back positive, so then my entire lunch table had to stay home for like 10 days."