Building DREAMs: Smart structures expert joins Engineering Design
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — As a child, Mariantonieta Gutierrez Soto was surrounded by successful role models — her grandmother built homes, her mother served as the director of a learning institute and her father, an electrical engineer, designed hydroelectric power plants. Inspired by their ambition, determination and achievements, Gutierrez Soto turned her interest in “remarkable civilizations worldwide and their signature structures that they are known for” into her passion, studying and researching smart building design and construction.news.psu.edu
