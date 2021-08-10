Tim McGraw Puts His Truck Up for Sale, Hopes the Memories Go With It in ‘7500 OBO’ [Listen]

It's been quite the fun week for country music superstar Tim McGraw. First, his latest single from his album Here on Earth, titled "7500 OBO," was officially released on the radio, with a hyped-up music video on the way. After that, McGraw and wife Faith Hill were among the first cast members announced for Yellowstone's upcoming prequel spinoff 1883. And then McGraw sparked an adorbs exchange with Tomorrow War star Chris Pratt by shedding new light on a hilarious anecdote Pratt shared in years past. Somebody put these gents in a room together and film it already.