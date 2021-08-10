Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Tim McGraw Puts His Truck Up for Sale, Hopes the Memories Go With It in ‘7500 OBO’ [Listen]

By Natalli Amato
Posted by 
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"7500 OBO" isn't Tim McGraw's first song to tell a story of love lost through the lens of a car. Plenty of vehicles zip in and out of his discography: the cabriolet bringing him back to what might have been in "Red Ragtop," the car that carries his love down an indifferent highway in "Highway Don't Care," the one that's nothing but radio sing-a-longs and an appreciation for what is in "Shotgun Rider."

hudsonvalleycountry.com

Comments / 0

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Poughkeepsie, NY
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
467K+
Views
ABOUT

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Mcgraw
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obo#Pedal#Earth#Cabriolet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Celebritieswkml.com

Tim McGraw’s New Video Will Star His Daughter Audrey

Tim McGraw will release his first music video since 2018 for his single “7500 OBO” from his Here On Earth album, which was released last summer. Making her acting debut starring in her first music video is Tim and wife Faith Hill’s daughter Audrey McGraw. The video will premiere on...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw surprise fans with major news

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw are country music's power couple - and now they are set to bring their star status to the small screen. The couple, who have been married since 1996, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share some very exciting news with fans. Faith and Tim have...
MusicCMT

Tim McGraw Sells a Truck To Move Past Heartbreak in “7500 OBO”

“7500 OBO” is the latest track released by Tim McGraw from his 2020-released album Here on Earth. On the soulful pop-country track, the icon sings, “Got an ’06 stick-shift, dark blue F-150 in good condition / Got 119,000 miles, only five on the new transmission / It’s got leather seats, a sunroof / It’s sittin’ on 33s, it runs smooth / It’ll get ya from A to B, but not from me / ’Cause every time I turn that key, I see her…”
CelebritiesPopculture

Tim McGraw Reveals What Really Went Down When He Met Chris Pratt

Chris Pratt is a big fan of country music, and the actor got a chance to meet Tim McGraw at the Oscars several years ago. He shared the story on Late Night with Seth Meyers in 2017, and McGraw just set the record straight on the encounter in a new video. "So I ran across this video of Chris Pratt," McGraw says before a clip of Pratt speaking to Meyers plays.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Chris Pratt And Tim McGraw Have A Sweet Exchange As Country Singer Joins Yellowstone's 1883 Prequel

It's been quite the fun week for country music superstar Tim McGraw. First, his latest single from his album Here on Earth, titled "7500 OBO," was officially released on the radio, with a hyped-up music video on the way. After that, McGraw and wife Faith Hill were among the first cast members announced for Yellowstone's upcoming prequel spinoff 1883. And then McGraw sparked an adorbs exchange with Tomorrow War star Chris Pratt by shedding new light on a hilarious anecdote Pratt shared in years past. Somebody put these gents in a room together and film it already.
Celebritieswkml.com

Tim McGraw Says He And Faith Hill Blend Together ‘Well’

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill will co-star as the Duttons in the prequel to the Yellowstone series called 1883, and their bond will look quite natural as they will play man and wife in the new Paramount Plus show which starts filming in the fall. This will mark the first...
Theater & DanceHello Magazine

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's sprawling mansion revealed in romantic video

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw have shared small glimpses into their impressive homes, but we can't forget one particular room inside their sprawling family mansion. In a video shared on Instagram last year, singer Faith paid tribute to her husband by totally transforming the living room of their home in Tennessee, draping fairy lights across the floor to add mood lighting as they enjoyed a romantic dance.
CelebritiesHollywood Reporter

Tim McGraw

Matthew McConaughey Recalls “Shirtless Rom-Coms” Phase and How Turning Down $14.5M Offer Led to Career Renaissance. Back in the day — before he won an Academy Award or was rumored to be eyeing a bid to be governor of Texas — Matthew McConaughey was known as one of Hollywood’s most bankable male stars of a…
MusicPosted by
Q985

Scotty McCreery Sets His Gaze Outward on ‘Same Truck’ [Listen]

The title track from Scotty McCreery's Same Truck album is a likable message of unity that fits safely within the singer's comfortable repertoire. Images of rural America color a guitar and mandolin-led arrangement that finds 27-year-old focused on the world around him. He's done little of this across his four...
Musicwbwn.com

Tim McGraw Gets Nostalgic with “7500 OBO”

Tim McGraw has just shared his latest single from his 16th studio album Here On Earth – “7500 OBO.”. The release of this laid-back, R&B-influenced track includes a lyric video that gives the feeling of a ’90s hometown truck dealership commercial, perfectly accompanying the sentiment of the song. Tim nods...
MusicPosted by
Outsider.com

Tim McGraw Explains How A Lot of ‘Little Details’ Went Into His New Music Video With Vintage Lawn Mower Pic

Country music superstar Tim McGraw has a brand new video out that debuted just yesterday and has already become a big hit for the singer. The song is called “7500 OBO” and the video for Tim McGraw’s latest offerings is a real treat. The video is also extra special to the McGraw family because the singer’s youngest daughter appears in it. He says he deeply enjoyed working on the video with his daughter even if he had to suffer through a few parts. The song was released Friday afternoon with thousands of fans tuning in for the premiere. The “Live Like You Were Dying” singer has had a number of country classics over his career. It looks like his latest could also score Tim McGraw another big time country music hit.

Comments / 0

Community Policy