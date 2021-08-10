Cancel
Fixed-Duration Ibrutinib/Venetoclax Provides Deep, Durable Responses in Frontline CLL/SLL

By Ryan Scott
onclive.com
 4 days ago

A fixed duration of ibrutinib plus venetoclax has demonstrated durable efficacy when used in the frontline treatment of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia and small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL). A fixed duration of ibrutinib (Imbruvica) plus venetoclax (Venclexta) has demonstrated durable efficacy when used in the frontline treatment of patients with...

www.onclive.com

Comments / 0

