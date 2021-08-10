Cancel
Environment

Tornados reported in northern Chicago suburbs

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Weather Service has received reports of tornados in the suburbs north of Chicago. Meteorologist Kevin Donofrio says the reports were made Monday from weather spotters and have not yet been confirmed by the weather service. He adds that surveys of where the reports were made and for damage will not be conducted until Tuesday. The weather service website says a tornado was seen by weather spotters at 5:32 p.m. about 7 miles northeast of Rochelle in Ogle County. About four minutes earlier, radar confirmed a tornado near Hampshire in Kane County. Tornado warnings were issued late Monday afternoon for parts of northern DeKalb County and southern Lee County.

Tucson, AZtucson.com

Tucson passes average annual rainfall total

Friday night’s storms helped Tucson pass its average annual rainfall total, making it the fourth wettest year to date on record. As of 10:50 a.m. on Saturday, Tucson reached a total of 11.79 inches of rain this year, according to the National Weather Service. The yearly normal since 1991 has been 10.61 inches.
Arizona Statetucson.com

Monsoon rain hits south-central Arizona; 2 deaths reported

PHOENIX (AP) — Monsoon rain drenched south-central Arizona, closing parts of a Phoenix freeway and causing flooding in the rural community of Gila Bend, where two people have died. Gila Bend’s mayor on Saturday declared a state of emergency for the town of 2,000 because of flooding and said a...
Environmenttucson.com

Remnants of Fred enter lower Gulf, expected to restrengthen

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Remnants of Fred entered the lower Gulf of Mexico late Saturday amid forecasts it would regain tropical cyclone strength Sunday as it moves toward the northern U.S. Gulf Coast. Elsewhere, Tropical Storm Grace, which formed Saturday morning in the Atlantic, was slightly weaker by nightfall...

