It's the most-sipped beverage in the world next to water, and it's no wonder so many of us love it: That's right, it's coffee. In addition to the recent discovery of the link between coffee and liver health, and the even newer study that suggests coffee may help prevent COVID-19, now a dietitian is giving us one more reason to pour that beautiful brew. If you've been curious about whether coffee can help you lose weight, you've been right. A dietitian for the Mayo Clinic is revealing how it happens.