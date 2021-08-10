Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Love Looks Like This: We Met On Set of a NBC Live Musical

By Jason Gotay
brides.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrides is committed to guiding ALL couples through not only their wedding planning journey, but through relationship milestones and ups and downs. Every love story is beautiful, has its own distinct history, and its own trials—there's no relationship that looks the same. To celebrate that uniqueness, we're asking couples to open up about their love story, for our latest column, "Love Looks Like This." Below, actor Jason Gotay of the new HBO Max reboot of "Gossip Girl" tells his story from New York City.

www.brides.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Mitchell
Person
Christopher Walken
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#Hbo Max#Hbo#Nbc#Tony Award
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Inside Chris Noth's Personal Life

Despite the dreams of "Sex and the City" fans, Chris Noth is not married to Sarah Jessica Parker. Noth, who played "Mr. Big" on the iconic HBO series, actually has a personal life and a successful career outside of playing Big. News about HBO Max's "Sex and the City" reboot is a bright spot in 2021. Noth broke the internet on August 12, when he posted on Instagram from the set of the reboot "And Just Like That..." Noth posted a photo of him and SJP in bed with the caption, "Just like the old days!" Swoon.
TV & VideosPosted by
Distractify

'Resort to Love' Is the Summer Rom-Com We All Need in Our Lives

Spoiler alert: this article contains spoilers for Resort to Love. The Netflix movie Resort to Love reminds you of the simpler things in life, like getting over your ex by singing at his wedding and falling for his brother, who you somehow didn't know about the entire time you dated him. OK, those things are hella complicated.
MoviesLaredo Morning Times

Tituss Burgess to Play Rooster in 'Annie Live!' On NBC

In “Annie Live!,” Burgess will portray the sleazy Rooster, younger brother of main villain Miss Hannigan (played by Taraji P. Henson), in this live holiday production of the classic musical. Rooster escapes from jail and plots with his gold-digging girlfriend Lily to ruin everyone’s plans and get rich — while still making time to sing the famed Broadway number “Easy Street.”
interviewmagazine.com

Gossip Girl‘s Emily Alyn Lind Is Not Who You Think She Is

Have you heard? Of course you’ve heard. This summer, HBO Max’s continuation of Gossip Girl (back with new episodes in November) is the only thing anyone can talk about— the show to watch, meme, and wax poetic over. Like its predecessor before it, the series has spawned a new legion of spicy, clever, and daring Upper East Side archetypes. Enter Emily Alyn Lind, the actor who plays Audrey Hope, a seemingly sheepish character with deceptively sharp edges and an even more deceptive character arc. In the series’ first season, Lind presents an effortless Upper East Side princess for a Gen Z audience—one who navigates family turmoil, a love triangle with Evan Mock and Thomas Doherty, and the return of Gossip Girl with trademark poise.
CelebritiesPosted by
KISS 106

Olivia Rodrigo Addresses Courtney Love Drama

Olivia Rodrigo spoke out about Courtney Love's accusation that she copied Love's band Hole's artwork. The "drivers license" singer, who covers Variety's 2021 Power of Young Hollywood issue, finally opened up about her brief drama with Love. "I mean, to be honest, I’m flattered that Courtney Love knows who I...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS News

Clive Davis says "We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert" will use music to "symbolize rebirth, revival, recovery"

Legendary music mogul Clive Davis has been working the phones for weeks to coordinate New York City's "We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert," set for August 21 in Central Park. The star-studded event, featuring Bruce Springsteen, Paul Simon, Kane Brown, LL Cool J, Maluma and more, is designed to celebrate the city's return, Davis tells contributor Kelefa Sanneh in an interview for "CBS Sunday Morning," to be broadcast August 15.
Entertainmentrevuewm.com

Review: SpongeBob the Musical is an Ocean of Joy and Talent

“SpongeBob,” Barn Theatre producer Brendan Ragotzy chanted from his curtain speech at the start of every show this season to the refrain at his behest from the audience, “is for everyone!”. As it turns out, he was right! What may at first inference be a children’s theatre production based on...
EntertainmentPosted by
Deadline

Tituss Burgess Joins Cast Of NBC’s ‘Annie Live!’ Musical Event

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt alum Tituss Burgess has joined the cast of NBC’s Annie Live! musical event. Set to aire Thursday, Dec. 2 at 8 p.m., Annie Live! will see Burgess take on Rooster Hannigan, of the the antagonists in the musical and brother of Miss Hannigan, who will be played by Taraji P. Henson.  He will act opposite Nicole Scherzinger and Harry Connick Jr., who play Grace Farrell and Daddy Warbucks respectively. The titular role has yet to be announced. Actors who have previously portrayed Rooster include Tim Curry and Alan Cumming. “I’ve always wanted to be a villain,” said the six-time Emmy-nominated...
MoviesPosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

‘Vivo’: Fun musical’s hero looks like a lemur and sounds like Lin-Manuel Miranda

Whether it’s “Hamilton” or “In the Heights” or even the “I Do Not Like This Man” number from “Fatwa! The Musical” in “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” there is something instantly catchy and memorable and unique about the musical stylings of the one and only Lin-Manuel Miranda. Five seconds into anything featuring the music and/or voice of Miranda, and we know that’s him and we love it and we’re immediately tapping our toes and nodding our heads in time with the tune.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Modern Love: Season Two Viewer Votes

Will viewers fall in love with the second season of the Modern Love TV show on Amazon? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Modern Love is cancelled or renewed for season three. Amazon and other streaming platforms, however, collect their own data. If you’ve been watching this TV series, we’d love to know how you feel about the second season episodes of Modern Love here.
Saint Clair Shores, MIcandgnews.com

Playing for the love of the music

ST. CLAIR SHORES — Walking by the Blossom Heath Beach House on a Thursday afternoon, visitors could be forgiven for thinking they’ve taken a step back in time. Sounds of the past fill the air as the Silver Foxes play for fans. Joking that they’re too old to dance themselves, the members of the band play music that makes it difficult for those listening to keep their own feet still.
Adrian, MIDaily Telegram

Croswell's "Joseph" delivers colorful, musical fun

ADRIAN — Any time a theater wants to produce a feel-good, hopeful show that puts a whole lot of local adults and kids up on its stage, it pretty much can’t go wrong with “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.”. Of course, then you’ve got to deliver the goods, and...
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Angelina Jolie’s Daughter Shiloh, 15, Is Taller Than Mom & Siblings As They Stroll Through Paris — Photos

Angelina Jolie was seen out and about with four of her six children, including daughter Shiloh, 15, for a shopping day in Paris, France. Angelina Jolie’s children have grown up before our eyes! The Maleficent actress, 46, was seen out in Paris, France on July 22 with four of her children, daughters Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, and Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 16, and sons Pax Jolie-Pitt, 17, and Knox Jolie-Pitt, 13. While all four kids looked so grown, Shiloh, in particular, looked striking as she was taller than her siblings and her Oscar-winning mother. The family all wore face masks as they walked around the City of Love and even made pit stops to shop at the Kith store.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

What's The Age Difference Between Lisa Bonet And Jason Momoa?

As one of Hollywood's most talked about and celebrated couples, fans will be glad to know that Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet's relationship is still going strong after 15 years. As previously reported by Insider, the pair first met back in 2005 at a jazz bar. During an appearance on "The Late Late Show with James Corden" in 2017, Momoa reminisced over the time Bonet introduced herself to the "Aquaman" actor. "I turned to my friend and was like [pretends to scream]. I had f**king fireworks going off inside, man," he said (per Insider).
CelebritiesNME

US actor Jay Pickett dies on set of western film

Jay Pickett, who is best known for his recurring role on General Hospital, has died on the set of his upcoming film. The 60-year-old actor was filming western Treasure Valley, which he both wrote and starred in, when he died sitting on a horse, according to co-star Jim Heffel. “Jay...
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Tom Cruise ‘Headed For The Altar’ With Haley Atwell?

Tom Cruise has been linked to many women over the years. One tabloid is reporting the action star is ready to start over with one such woman, actress Hayley Atwell (Captain America: The First Avenger). Gossip Cop investigates the story. Is Cruise Starting Over With Atwell?. According to New Idea’s...

Comments / 0

Community Policy