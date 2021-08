A teenager from Staffordshire, England, is showing the world the power of kindness, one small act at a time. When the pandemic shut his school down in March 2020, then 17-year-old Sebbie Hall was crushed that he wouldn’t be able to talk to his friend. While Sebbie could chat over a video call, his friend couldn’t because he didn’t have a device for it. Determined to find a way to communicate, Sebbie offered to give up his own iPad.