By: KDKA-TV News Staff ROBINSON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Tuesday was a special day for a member of the Robinson Township Police Department. The department celebrated the final shift for its K-9, Sarik, who is now as of Wednesday, retired. He was the first K-9 in the department’s history when they first began the program in 2013. His handler thanked Sarik on Facebook for being his partner for the last eight years.