Sag Harbor, NY

Revolutionary War-era house in Sag Harbor with a modern update and pool house asks $11.5M

By Dana Schulz
6sqft
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleListing photos by Lifestyle Production Group for Sotheby’s International Realty. According to the National Register of Historic Places, this Hamptons home was built by Lieutenant Colonel John Hulbert between 1780 and 1790. Hulbert was a general in the Revolutionary War, where he oversaw 3,000 soldiers in charge of protecting the East End from British Invasion. Located in Sag Harbor Village, the home has gotten some modern updates over the years, all of which have received approval from the local boards and are sensitive to the history of the house. With 5,000 square feet, six bedrooms, a 40-foot pool and hot tub, and a guest/pool house, the “Captain’s House” is asking $11,500,000.

