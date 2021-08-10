Cancel
Minnesota State

Lawsuit: State Fair must allow people to carry guns

By Brian Bakst, Tim Nelson
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe entity behind the Minnesota State Fair faces a lawsuit over a restriction that bars people from carrying guns on the fairgrounds. The Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus and two people who want to go to the fair armed filed a lawsuit Tuesday that contends the Minnesota State Agricultural Society lacks the authority to impose the restriction. Ramsey County, whose sheriff is directing fair security this year, is also named as a defendant.

Minnesota State
Ramsey County, MN
