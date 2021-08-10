Marlene L. Koenig
HOLLAND PATENT — Marlene L. Koenig, 85, widow of Theodore, passed away on June 28, 2021, at Crouse-Irving Medical Center, Syracuse, following a brief illness. She is survived by her son Eric Koenig (Heather Woodward), Barneveld, daughter Sherry (Ray) Wisniewski, Cato, daughter Lori (Bob) Zaleski, Camillus; grandchildren, Trevor, Maggie, Shana, Doug Ryan, Katie and Ivan; and great-grandchildren, Anthony and Jona. She is also survived by her brother Bill (Barb) Lindovski, Mexico, NY. Besides her husband Ted, Marlene was predeceased by her brother and sister-in-law, Richard (Pat) Lindovski, and her brother John Lindovski.romesentinel.com
