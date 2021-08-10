Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Holland Patent, NY

Marlene L. Koenig

Romesentinel.com
 4 days ago

HOLLAND PATENT — Marlene L. Koenig, 85, widow of Theodore, passed away on June 28, 2021, at Crouse-Irving Medical Center, Syracuse, following a brief illness. She is survived by her son Eric Koenig (Heather Woodward), Barneveld, daughter Sherry (Ray) Wisniewski, Cato, daughter Lori (Bob) Zaleski, Camillus; grandchildren, Trevor, Maggie, Shana, Doug Ryan, Katie and Ivan; and great-grandchildren, Anthony and Jona. She is also survived by her brother Bill (Barb) Lindovski, Mexico, NY. Besides her husband Ted, Marlene was predeceased by her brother and sister-in-law, Richard (Pat) Lindovski, and her brother John Lindovski.

romesentinel.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mexico, NY
City
Cato, NY
City
Camillus, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
City
Holland Patent, NY
City
Barneveld, NY
City
Boonville, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Graveside Services#Depot St#P O Box#Trainor Funeral Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
EnvironmentNBC News

Tropical Storm Grace strengthens as it approaches the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Grace grew "a little stronger" on Saturday morning as it approaches the Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is moving toward the Leeward Islands at 23 miles per hour. But storm conditions are expected to deteriorate during the next day or so as Grace gets closer to the group of islands. These include the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, St. Marteen, St. Barthelemy, Saba, Sint Eustatius, St. Kitts, Nevis, Barbuda, Antigua, and Montserrat.
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

At least 44 killed by severe flooding and mudslides in Turkey

The death toll from severe floods and mudslides in coastal Turkey has climbed to at least 44, the country's emergency and disaster agency said Saturday. Torrential rains that pounded the Black Sea provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu and Sinop on Wednesday caused flooding that demolished homes, severed at least five bridges, swept away cars and rendered numerous roads unpassable. Turkish disaster agency AFAD said 36 people were killed in Kastamonu, seven in Sinop and one in Bartin.
PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

Cuomo impeachment investigation to end, New York Assembly speaker says

The impeachment inquiry into Governor Andrew Cuomo will not continue after Cuomo leaves office, New York State Assembly speaker Carl Heastie announced Friday. Heastie cited two reasons: First, the investigation was to determine whether Cuomo would remain in office. With Cuomo's pending resignation in less than two weeks, that's no longer an issue. Second, Heastie said New York's constitution may not allow for an impeachment of an official no longer in office.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Moderates revolt on infrastructure in new challenge for Pelosi

The Democrats' strategy for enacting President Biden 's agenda hit a major snag Friday when nine House moderates bucked party leaders with threats of tanking a $3.5 trillion budget bill unless they can vote first on the Senate’s $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal. The ultimatum flips leadership’s preferred sequence on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy