4Chan Fakes Bleeding Cool's Post-James Tynion IV Batman Gossip

Despite the belief of some, I never make up a story (aside from April Fool's Day and I stopped that a while ago too). Some people also think I take stories from 4Chan and pass them off as my own – that's never happened, and 4Chan's anonymous lack of provenance is a big reason not to. But today, that went in reverse, as some anonymous chap posted a faked Bleeding Cool report. Purporting to be a screencap of the page, and a URL that didn't work because Bleeding Cool was meant to have pulled the piece for unknown reasons – although with this article, it now does work! I mean, there are just not enough typos, how did they think it would pass muster? Nevertheless, the rumours of what DC Comics will be doing once James Tynion IV leaves Batman was popular enough to get lots of people asking me about it. Firstly, some of the rumours are purportedly and demonstrably false. They had to fake a Bleeding Cool report to somehow give them credence.