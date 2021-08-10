Cancel
Batman

4Chan Fakes Bleeding Cool's Post-James Tynion IV Batman Gossip

By Rich Johnston
bleedingcool.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite the belief of some, I never make up a story (aside from April Fool's Day and I stopped that a while ago too). Some people also think I take stories from 4Chan and pass them off as my own – that's never happened, and 4Chan's anonymous lack of provenance is a big reason not to. But today, that went in reverse, as some anonymous chap posted a faked Bleeding Cool report. Purporting to be a screencap of the page, and a URL that didn't work because Bleeding Cool was meant to have pulled the piece for unknown reasons – although with this article, it now does work! I mean, there are just not enough typos, how did they think it would pass muster? Nevertheless, the rumours of what DC Comics will be doing once James Tynion IV leaves Batman was popular enough to get lots of people asking me about it. Firstly, some of the rumours are purportedly and demonstrably false. They had to fake a Bleeding Cool report to somehow give them credence.

ShoppingGeekTyrant

Hot Toys Reveals Cool Batman (XE Suit) Action Figure From BATMAN: ARKHAM ORIGINS

Hot Toys has a cool new 1/6th scale Batman action figure collectible coming out and it features the Dark Knight wearing his XE Suit from the hit video game Batman: Arkham Origins. I like this suit design, and as you’ll see it makes for a badass action figure. The detail that was put into bringing this version of Batman to life is impressive.
ComicsComicBook

Batman Writer James Tynion IV Quits Book In Move to Substack and Creator Owned Focus

The Eisner-winning writer of DC Comics' Batman ongoing series has announced his exit from the series. James Tynion IV leaves Gotham City behind to launch a new comic, Blue Book, with acclaimed artist Michael Avon Oeming via a Substack newsletter. “This wasn’t an easy decision,” Tynion told The New York Times. “In order to invest my time in new material, I needed to choose. I could not do both.” DC Comics announced Tynion as the new Batman writer on Batman Day in 2019. He's led the Batman led through a period of expansion, including a relaunch with the beginning of the Infinite Frontier era. His run will continue through the upcoming Fear State event and end in November.
ComicsPolygon

Batman writer James Tynion IV steps away from DC to start indie comic line at Substack

Newsletters: They aren’t just for successful Twitter personas and fledgling media brands anymore!. On Monday, James Tynion IV, the current writer of DC Comics’ The Joker and flagship Batman, will soon wrap up his assignments with the comics publisher in order to launch a new line of creator-owned comics on Substack. Known for juggling indie projects like The Department of Truth and Something is Killing the Children with major DC tentpoles, Tynion will kickoff the newsletter with Blue Book, a series about true-life documented UFO encounters that teams him with artist Michael Avon Oeming (Powers) and letterer Aditya Bidikar (The Department of Truth). Tynion’s Substack launches in early September. It’s unclear when the writer’s run on the core DC hero books will end.
ComicsPosted by
aiptcomics

James Tynion IV signals end to superhero work starting November 2021

Fans of James Tynion IV’s work on Batman and The Joker may need to check their pull lists for the upcoming year, as Tynion revealed he’s leaving all superhero work starting this year. Revealed over his newsletter which you can read here, Tynion revealed Batman #117 will be his last issue out in November while The Joker #14 will be his last issue on the series which is set to release in April 2022.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Gotham Gossip – Fear State, Poison Ivy and a Dead Batman

James Tynion IV wanted the Batman comic book line from DC Comics to reflect the Jonathan Hickman X-Men line, all interlinked, all moving forward with a creative lead, all singing from the same songsheet, and a destination in mind. Before he jumps ship of course. Well, in that case, just like Bar Sinister's Red Diamond, you need the Gotham Gossip…. and Bleeding Cool is happy to oblige. Some will be from comics published today, meant to be published this weekend, or published later this month. So turn on your spoiler warnings… now!
EntertainmentMic

Batman's sidekick Robin dates dudes, and it's no big deal!

An exciting spoiler alert! In the final panel of the new issue of Batman: Urban Legends, Robin accepts a date with a dude. The best part is that it's no big deal. Here's how the meet-cute goes down: Batman's sidekick saves his friend Bernard from a mysterious villain and the two share an unexpected moment of connection. Later, out of costume as Tim Drake, he gets asked out to dinner by the same guy (who doesn't know his friend and Robin are one-and-the-same). Tim happily accepts: "Yeah ... yeah, I think I want that," he tells Bernard, beaming.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Batman #111 Beats X-Men #2 To Top Bleeding Cool Bestseller List

This is the Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, as compiled by a number of comic stores from their sales on Wednesday and Thursday. It measures what is known as the "Wednesday Warriors", those who can't wait till the weekend to get this week's comics. Though thanks to DC, Tuesday Titans too. If any other retailers would like to report their top sellers, please contact richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Tim Seeley, Baldemar Rivas Win Contest to Publish Robins at DC

When DC Comics advertises a contest where readers can vote to decide the fate of a Robin, it almost never bodes well. But in this case, it worked out for Tim Seeley and Baldemar Rivas, whose concept for a new comic starring all of the titular heroes, won DC's Round Robin competition and will become a digital-first series debuting on the DC Universe Infinite app in October and comic book stores in November. A press release from DC provides more details on the concept of the book:

