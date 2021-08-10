Merchants Information Solutions and Private Communications Corporation Partner to Bring Patented Private Wifi VPN Encryption to SmartIDentity

Nowadays, we’re always online. It doesn’t matter where you are, you probably have an internet connection; albeit not always a great one. The internet is the quickest and easiest way to stay close to your friends and family, and it can also help you share your hobbies, daily activities, or just keep you updated on the news. However, even if it’s great being online, it creates a few risks, especially when it comes to your information. Whether it’s big companies, hackers, or public institutions – many entities want to learn as much about you as possible. And sometimes, their methods aren’t what you might call “legal.” No one should try to get your data without your consent; that’s why you need to protect your information and make it harder for people to access your devices. Continue reading to learn 8 Ways to Keep Your Private Information Safe Online.