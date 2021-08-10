Cancel
Queen Is ‘Looking at Ideas’ For ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Sequel

By Matt Singer
103.7 The Hawk
103.7 The Hawk
 5 days ago
Despite the fact that a Bohemian Rhapsody sequel would be, let’s say, narratively difficult to engineer given Queen’s career arc, a second biopic about the band has been rumored for years. That could have something to do with the fact that the film grossed more than $900 million worldwide. (It’s the #1 biopic in box-office history.) If something makes that much money, someone somewhere is going to try to make a sequel. That’s just how Hollywood works.

