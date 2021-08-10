BookEnds features poet Ross Gay August 14

Ross Gay is a nationally known poet and essayist whose roots include family in Wadena County. Gay's mother grew up in Verndale, and as a boy he vacationed every summer at his grandparents house. As an adult, Gay spent a year writing an essay every day about something that delighted him. More than 100 of them, including ones that mention Verndale, ended up in "The Book of Delights" and was released by Algonquin Books in 2019, according to a Wadena County Historical Society news release. His new poem, "Be Holding," was released in September 2020 from the University of Pittsburgh Press.