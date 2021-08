On August 17, 2021 The California NanoSystems Institute (CNSI) at UCLA announced via a press release the first set of awards established from the philanthropic commitment of the Noble Family Innovation Fund. The awards, totaling up to $250,000 each over two years and $2.15 million overall, fund 10 unique and highly promising projects that include researchers in materials science, engineering, information technology, environmental sustainability, and life and biomedical sciences. Five of the funded projects are led or co‐led by women and four relate to sustainability and clean energy technologies — a topic aligned with UCLA’s Sustainable LA Grand Challenge.