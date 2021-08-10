State seeks $116 million for cleanup along I-70 in Glenwood Canyon

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – It’s been officially one year since the Grizzly Creek Fire started near Glenwood Springs. Heavy rain this summer on the burn scar has pushed mounds of mud and debris onto Interstate 70. The Highway Administration approved Colorado’s request for aid to repair the road. The agency is releasing $11.6 million which is 10% of what the state wants to repair the interstate and train travel through Glenwood Canyon. (credit: RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images) It comes as the longer-term Infrastructure Act was passed by the U.S. Senate to Colorado Gov. Jared Polis’ delight. “We are ready...