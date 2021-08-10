Cancel
State seeks $116 million for cleanup along I-70 in Glenwood Canyon

By Olivia Prentzel, The Colorado Sun
Durango Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Jared Polis is seeking $116 million in federal aid to support cleanup and repairs along Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon, after tons of soupy mud and debris cascaded onto the highway, indefinitely closing one of the state’s busiest thoroughfares. The Polis administration sought the aid through the Federal Highway...

Colorado Stateouttherecolorado.com

Reopening date announced for I-70 stretch through Glenwood Canyon in Colorado

Many Coloradans have been wondering when the heavily-travelled stretch of Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon would reopen following destructive mudslides that took place amid heavy rains in late July. The Colorado Department of Transportation has officially given the public an answer in a recent press release. Their current plan is...
Trafficcoloradonewsline.com

Disaster declarations for I-70 Glenwood Canyon mudslides signed by Gov. Polis

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis has issued two formal disaster declarations in response to the unprecedented mudslides that have damaged and closed a lengthy section of Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon. The 30-day disaster declarations signed by Polis on Friday authorize the deployment of the Colorado National Guard to assist with...
Glenwood Springs, COPosted by
CBS Denver

Federal Funding To Help Repair I-70 Through Glenwood Canyon & Other State Infrastructure

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – It’s been officially one year since the Grizzly Creek Fire started near Glenwood Springs. Heavy rain this summer on the burn scar has pushed mounds of mud and debris onto Interstate 70. The Highway Administration approved Colorado’s request for aid to repair the road. The agency is releasing $11.6 million which is 10% of what the state wants to repair the interstate and train travel through Glenwood Canyon. (credit: RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images) It comes as the longer-term Infrastructure Act was passed by the U.S. Senate to Colorado Gov. Jared Polis’ delight. “We are ready...
Trafficcodot.gov

I-70 Glenwood Canyon Safety Closure Update: Thursday, Aug. 12

Crews assisting crane operations to place a super sack wall in Blue Gulch at MP 123.5. I-70 eastbound deck repairs at MP 123.5. Note: photos for this update and all other summer photos are available in the media kit, which continues to be updated. Cleanup operations continue today, Thursday Aug....
Montrose, COMontrose Daily Press

I-70 through Glenwood Canyon slated to reopen Saturday afternoon

Governor Jared Polis and Colorado Department of Transportation Executive Director Shoshana Lew announced Wednesday that Glenwood Canyon is expected to reopen Saturday afternoon. Polis and Lew visited the canyon, where mudslides caused extensive damage to I-70, and viewed some of the around-the-clock repair and debris clearing efforts performed by CDOT.
Glenwood Springs, COrockydailynews.com

I-70 closure through Glenwood Canyon will be lengthy, CDOT says

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. — Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon will remain closed in both directions longer than expected after “extreme damage” from heavy rain and flooding Saturday night, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) said Sunday. In a release, CDOT said senior operations supervisors and engineering staff described damage to...
Trafficrockydailynews.com

It may be weeks before I-70 opens through Glenwood Canyon

Gov. Jared Polis said he will issue a state disaster declaration and seek federal help to respond to mudslides that have caused “extreme damage” to Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon and closed part of the major east-west thoroughfare since last week. It could take a few days or a few...
Trafficrockydailynews.com

Glenwood Canyon I-70 Damage Video Update

Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free. The ugly fallout from mudslides that have again closed Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon is likely to continue for weeks to come. On August 2, Governor Jared Polis announced that he’ll soon formally declare one of Colorado’s most gorgeous sections of roadway a disaster, and drone footage released by the Colorado Department of Transportation vividly shows the extent of damage that officials are calling unprecedented.
TrafficPosted by
94.3 The X

I-70 In Glenwood Canyon Closed ‘Indefinitely’ Due To Mudslides

I-70 through Glenwood Canyon has been closed 'indefinitely' due to the extreme damage left from mudslides and floods that washed through the area over the weekend. As of Sunday evening (Aug. 1), I-70 in Glenwood Canyon was closed - without a firm reopening date - at Exit 87 (West Rifle), Exit 109 (Canyon Creek), Exit 116 (Glenwood Springs) and Exit 133 (Dotsero), due to mudslides from the Grizzly Creek burn scar, as per an updated road closure announcement via the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).
Trafficrockydailynews.com

I-70 in Glenwood Canyon will remain closed after extreme damage found

Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon will remain closed for the foreseeable future after Colorado Department of Transportation employees surveyed damage from recent mud and rock slides and found damage “unlike anything they had seen before.”. CDOT didn’t elaborate on the damage, only calling it “extreme.”. The agency provided no timetable...
Denver, COGrand Junction Daily Sentinel

Glenwood Canyon alternative on I-70 must be a priority

Don’t. Stay here. Eat peaches. Given the uncertainty of Interstate 70 remaining open through Glenwood Canyon, that’s sound advice, though not practical for drivers who don’t have a choice, including freight haulers and business travelers. Because of last year’s Grizzly Creek Fire, which closed the interstate through the canyon at...
Trafficcpr.org

Motorists Spent The Night In A Highway Tunnel After Mudslide on I-70 in Glenwood Canyon

Nearly 30 people were trapped inside a highway tunnel in Glenwood Canyon overnight after mudslides flooded Interstate 70 on Thursday, authorities said. No one was reported missing or injured, Colorado Department of Transportation spokesperson Matt Inzeo said. The interstate remains closed as crews continue search and cleanup efforts through the canyon, he said.
TrafficPosted by
northfortynews

I-70 Through Glenwood Canyon Closed Until Further Notice

Burn scars from last year’s fires, plus monsoon rains, equals flashfloods and mudslides impacting canyon travel. This last round was the worst yet for Glenwood Canyon. I-70 through Glenwood Canyon will continue to be closed due to “extreme damage” from the latest round of heavy rain and flooding Saturday night (July 31). This assessment was provided by senior operations supervisors and engineering staff who described damage to the viaduct structure, unlike anything they had seen before.
Colorado Stateksut.org

Mudslides In Colorado's Glenwood Canyon Temporarily Close Part Of I-70

As wildfires rage in some Western states, it's damage from last year's fires that are a big problem in Colorado. Mudslides have been closing a section of Interstate 70 there during the summer. Yesterday, Governor Jared Polis said the latest slides could keep the vital highway closed for weeks. Colorado Public Radio's Nathaniel Minor reports.
Trafficarkvalleyvoice.com

Mud, Debris cause “Extreme Damage” to I-70 Roadway in Glenwood Canyon

It’s been an ugly season for transportation across Colorado as monsoon rains have returned this past month. Mud and debris slides have repeatedly closed major transportation routes and local roads in areas scarred by the wildfires of the past two summers. But this week, things got worse. Interstate 70 through...
Denver, COWestword

Drone Video Shows Why I-70 in Glenwood Canyon Is a Disaster

A CDOT photo showing extensive damage to Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon. The ugly fallout from mudslides that have again closed Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon is likely to continue for weeks to come. On August 2, Governor Jared Polis announced that he'll soon formally declare one of Colorado's most gorgeous sections of roadway a disaster, and drone footage released by the Colorado Department of Transportation vividly shows the extent of damage that officials are calling unprecedented.
Trafficcodot.gov

Polis Administration Seeks $116 Million in Federal Emergency Aid to Rebuild I-70 in Glenwood Canyon and Develop Safer Alternate Routes

GLENWOOD SPRINGS - The Polis administration is seeking $116 million in aid through the Federal Highway Administration’s (FHWA) Emergency Relief program to support the response to severe damage to I-70 in Glenwood Canyon caused by multiple mudslides and large debris flows. As part of the request, the state is requesting $11.6 million, or 10% of the total request, be issued in an expedited process. The request was made by Governor Jared Polis and Department of Transportation Director Shoshana Lew in a letter to Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and FHWA Acting Administrator Stephanie Pollack, as well as a separate submission to the FHWA Colorado Division office. This follows the issuance of two Executive Orders from Governor Polis last week, as well as a letter from the Colorado congressional delegation on Saturday, August 7, 2021, stressing the urgency of this matter to the state.

