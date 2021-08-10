Cancel
New York City, NY

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul To Become New York’s First Female Governor After Cuomo Announces Resignation; ‘I Am Prepared To Lead’

By Alice Gainer
CBS New York
CBS New York
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – With New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo ‘s announcement that he is stepping down in 14 days ahead of possible impeachment over sexual harassment allegations, Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul will become the state’s first female governor.

“I agree with Governor Cuomo’s decision to step down. It is the right thing to do and in the best interest of New Yorkers,” Hochul wrote on Twitter. “As someone who has served at all levels of government and is next in the line of succession, I am prepared to lead as New York State’s 57th governor.”

As CBS2’s Alice Gainer reports, Hochul has spent much of the last nearly seven years on the road , visiting each of the state’s 62 counties annually, mostly working in Cuomo’s shadow during her two terms in office.

“She wanted to hear from people. She wanted to hear  from New Yorkers, what they wanted from their government,” said Christine Quinn, former speaker of the New York City Council.

Quinn knows a thing or two about firsts. She was the first female and first openly gay speaker of the New York City Council.

“You know, when you’re a first, to be honest, it comes with great honor and it’s humbling, but it comes with an extra responsibility,” she said.

Quinn, who is currently executive committee chair of the New York State Democratic Committee, has worked with Hochul on issues surrounding rape and sexual assault on campuses and homelessness.

When as about Hochul’s agenda as governor, Quinn said, “It’s going to be much more participatory. Really bring in outside input and outside experts more than the Cuomo administration did, which tended to be a little bit walled off.”

A Buffalo native, Hochul served on the Hamburg town board and then as Erie county clerk. She was elected to Congress, winning a 2011 special election, representing a conservative Western New York district, but she lost a bid for reelection a year later.

Not everyone is throwing their support behind Hochul.

Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin thinks she empowered Cuomo’s behavior and “has been silent scandal after scandal.”

But Hochul was not present during Cuomo’s daily coronavirus briefings, was not mentioned in his pandemic memoir, and is not considered part of his inner circle.

WEB EXTRA : Read The AG’s Report | Exhibits 1 | Exhibits 2 | Exhibits 3 | Cuomo’s Response

Hochul’s name was also not mentioned in the investigative report by state Attorney General Letitia James which detailed efforts by Cuomo’s staff to discredit some of his accusers.

In a series of tweets last week, Hochul said in part she believed the women and that “The AG’s investigation has documented repulsive & unlawful behavior by the governor towards multiple women.”

But she stopped short of calling for his resignation because she’s “next in line of succession, it would not be appropriate to comment further on the process at this moment.”

“I think it’s noteworthy that the first woman governor is being brought in to clean up a mess made by a man,” Quinn said.

Hochul’s communications director posted pictures last week as she rode the subway on her way to an event in Harlem wearing a baseball cap that read “fight like a girl.”

“Even though jokes were made about this, could be the next governor that we’re addressing today. She was resolute and did not make any mention of anything. She was a consummate professional,” said Queens Assemblywoman Alicia Hyndman.

Hyndman invited Hochul to speak at the event for the National Organization of Black Elected Legislative Women prior to the release of the AG’s report.

Hyndman says Hochul spoke of one of her female inspirations.

“Talked about her history, her background, her meaning to Shirley Chisolm, former congresswoman, an icon in American politics,” she said.

Outside of that event, Hochul has been canceling public appearances.

“She was in Queens recently. A couple of my colleagues met with her. So she has definitely made an impression I believe across the state of New York,” Hyndman said.

Since Cuomo’s announcement Tuesday, Hochul has been getting right to work, calling Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, Rev. Al Sharpton and other leaders.

She has not publicly expressed whether she would pursue a full term in 2022.

Hochul has a bachelor’s degree from Syracuse University and a law degree from Catholic University, but left a career in law for public service.

She is married with two children.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
Related
PoliticsPosted by
CBS New York

New York State Assembly Suspends Cuomo Impeachment Investigation

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Gov. Andrew Cuomo is off the hook. The state Assembly has announced it will suspend its impeachment investigation. Officials say they don’t have the authority to impeach someone no longer in office. As CBS2’s Marcia Kramer reports, Friday the 13th turned out to be a lucky day for Cuomo. Well, sort of. There will be no ugly, drawn out impeachment hearings in Albany. But at the same time, officials plan to turn over all the dirt they uncovered to federal and state prosecutors. READ MORE: TIMELINE: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Under Investigation “Given the circumstances, the best way I can help now is...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

De Blasio Reacts To Cuomo Resignation: ‘There Has To Be Accountability,’ Says Governor ‘Should Never Run For Office Again’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Bill de Blasio spoke publicly Thursday for the first time since Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced his resignation, saying he “felt a sense of relief.” The mayor previously said he was on vacation this week, but he appeared at a press briefing about the city’s excessive heat warning. “I did not expect him to do what I regard as the decent thing and get out of the way,” he said. “So I was surprised, and I felt a sense of relief for all of us.” Cuomo announced his resignation Tuesday, after an independent investigation by New York Attorney General...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Kathy Hochul Meets The Media, Says She’s Ready To ‘Fight Like Hell’ For The People Of Scandal-Ridden New York

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Kathy Hochul formally introduced herself to the people of New York on Wednesday afternoon, not as the ribbon-cutting lieutenant governor she was, but as the person whose mission is to heal the state after the months and months of the Andrew Cuomo scandals. In the halls of the state Capitol, lawmakers are saying, “The king is dead, long live the queen.” But as Hochul made her debut as the first woman to rule New York, her first task was to show she is the anti-Cuomo — not a person who dictates, but rather, a person who negotiates. “Regarding...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Perplexed Republicans Question Why Cuomo Must Remain New York’s Governor For Another 2 Weeks

ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — As Kathy Hochul gets ready to take the helm of New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo is still in charge for the next and weeks, and nobody is sure what to expect. It’s not like Cuomo’s boss requires two weeks’ notice. He was the boss. So colleagues are wondering why he’s delaying his departure by 14 days. “I’m all for a smooth transition. I just don’t know if two weeks is really necessary,” Republican Assemblywoman Mary Beth Walsh told CBS2’s Jessica Layton on Wednesday. Walsh is on the Judiciary Committee that plans to move forward with impeachment meetings. “Kathy Hochul already...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Incoming Gov. Kathy Hochul Says She Supports School Mask Mandate; NYC Steams Ahead With In-Person Learning Plan

ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Kathy Hochul, the incoming governor of New York, said Thursday getting students back into the classroom full time is a priority and, if up to her, masks will be required. “My view is that people — children and everyone in the school environment — will be wearing masks,” Hochul said in an interview. “But also, we need to be talking with the school districts, as well. That hasn’t happened in the past as the way I think it should. We need to be finding out what their anxiety is, why there’s any objection to this.” Hochul, the current...
Westchester County, NYPosted by
CBS New York

2020 Census Data Boosting Civic Pride In Westchester County, But Has Some Concerned About Redistricting

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — New information from the 2020 Census is both cause for celebration and a source of anxiety. The numbers are boosting civic pride and political power for some communities, while others worry what they’ll mean for redistricting. From imported hot sauces to specialty soft drinks, the growing Hispanic market in Westchester County can find something to their taste at New Rochelle Farms. “We’ve had to carry products from Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Guatemala, El Salvador, Mexico. It’s pretty challenging,” owner Jose Filipe told CBS2’s Tony Aiello. Filipe says the numbers translate to buying power. The Census shows the Hispanic population in Westchester...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

SEE IT: Gov. Andrew Cuomo Announces Resignation

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday he will be stepping down in 14 days. The move comes after a scathing report by New York Attorney General Letitia James concluded that he had sexual harassed 11 women. WEB EXTRA: Read The AG’s Report | Exhibits 1 | Exhibits 2 | Exhibits 3 | Cuomo’s Response Here’s a transcript of Cuomo’s resignation statement, as released by the governor’s office: Over the past several months, you have heard a number of complaints brought against me. I called for an independent review, and I said at the beginning, I would let the process unfold. I didn’t want anyone to say that I interfered. I...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

New Yorkers Say They Have Mixed Emotions To Resignation Of Gov. Cuomo

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New Yorkers are responding to resignation of Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Cuomo announced Tuesday he was stepping down in the wake of a blistering report by Attorney General Letitia James that concluded he had sexually harassed 11 women. CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge and Andrea Grymes got plenty of reaction. “First of all, we were shocked, and then there’s elation,” Vivan Zayas said. Zayas says when Cuomo announced his resignation, she thought of her mother, Ana Martinez, and the countless seniors like her who died in New York nursing homes during COVID. Her group, Voices for Seniors, has been fighting against the governor for...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Poll: Should The Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge Be Renamed Tappan Zee, Or Something Else?

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Some New York lawmakers are strengthening their push to change the name of the Mario M. Cuomo Bridge back to the Tappan Zee Bridge. In 2017, Gov. Andrew Cuomo pushed the state Legislature to rename to bridge to honor his late father and New York’s 52nd governor. But in the wake of the sexual harassment scandal that pushed Cuomo to announce his resignation on Tuesday, a bill is being introduced in the state Senate to restore the original name. “But nobody here in Rockland County calls it the Mario Cuomo Bridge. They still refer to it as the Tappan...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

From ‘3 Men In A Room’ To Kathy Hochul, Andrea Stewart-Cousins And Carl Heastie: Major Change Ahead In Albany

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — State politics has long been criticized for the way decisions are made in Albany. But as CBS2’s Lisa Rozner reported Tuesday, that’s about to be turned on its head. Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who resigned Tuesday effective in two weeks due to a sexual harassment scandal, leaves behind a legislative legacy that has been criticized for years, the so-called “three men in a room” process where the governor and two legislative leaders negotiate state business behind closed doors. PHOTOS: Andrew Cuomo Through The Years For instance, in 2013, Cuomo was alongside now two disgraced former lawmakers — ex-Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Con Edison Asks Staten Island, Westchester County Residents To Conserve Energy

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Con Edison is asking residents on Staten Island and in Westchester County to conserve energy while crews repair equipment that has been damaged from the extreme heat. On Staten Island, voltage has been reduced by 5%. Late Friday, Con Ed said it fully restored power to about 6,000 customers who had been left in the dark earlier. The energy company is asking more than 39,000 customers in north and south parts of the island to limit use of appliances. There’s a similar situation in southeast Westchester, where voltage is reduced by 8% and 40,000 customers are being asked to conserve energy.
House RentPosted by
CBS New York

Some New Yorkers Worried After U.S. Supreme Court Blocks Park Of State Eviction Moratorium

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New Yorkers who can’t pay their rent are worried after a Supreme Court ruling blocked part of the state’s eviction moratorium. The high court ruling found New York could no longer enforce a provision of the eviction moratorium that allowed tenants to avoid being kicked out of their homes by simply submitting a form claiming they were experiencing a financial hardship. They now need to prove it. “Some tenants were able to use as it a sword rather than as a shield and take advantage of landlords,” said Olga Somera, general counsel for the Rent Stabilization...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

2020 Census: NYC Population Grows To 8.8 Million, Yonkers Now State’s Third-Largest City

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Data from the 2020 Census is out after being delayed by the pandemic. It shows the country is more racially and ethnically diverse. The white, non-Hispanic population declined for the first time in the nation’s history but remains the largest racial group. Overall, the U.S. population grew just over 7%. Meanwhile, according to the Census, New York City’s population has grown and is now 8.8 million. Yonkers is now the third-largest city in New York, knocking Rochester to number four.
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Harlem Hellfighters To Be Honored With Congressional Gold Medal

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Lawmakers in Washington have passed a bill that will honor the legendary Harlem Hellfighters with the Congressional Gold Medal. The 369th Infantry Regiment was made up of Black soldiers who fought heroically in World War I, despite facing discrimination within the U.S. Army. Most were members of the New York National Guard. “They were pushed aside, yet they fought. They fought with the French, next to the French, and then they came back to America to face discrimination and racism and Jim Crow,” Rep. Adriano Espaillat said. The Congressional Gold Medal officially recognizes the Harlem Hellfighters for their bravery and outstanding service in World War I. The bill now heads to President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature.
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Some NYC Restaurants Pushing Back Against Vaccine Mandate: ‘I Just Don’t Think That We’re Gonna Be The Vaccination Police’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Starting next week, proof of vaccination will be required in New York City for some indoor activities, including going out to eat, but not all restaurants are on board. “Whether you’re vaccinated or not, you are welcome,” said Mary Josephine Generoso, manager at Pasticceria Rocco’s of Bay Ridge. There’s a sign of protest in the window of the restaurant, defiant against Mayor Bill de Blasio’s upcoming vaccine mandate. It reads, “We do not discriminate against ANY customer based on sex, gender, race, creed, age, vaccinate or unvaccinated. All customers who wish to patronize are welcome in our establishment.” “I just...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

NYC Ferry Expands Service To All 5 Boroughs

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — NYC Ferry is expanding service to all five boroughs. Starting Aug. 23, the new St. George route will serve Staten Island. The ferry will travel to a new landing on West 39th Street in Manhattan, with a stop in Battery Park City along the way, in just 35 minutes. For more information, visit www.ferry.nyc/routes-and-schedules/route/st-george.
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Hearing Held To Come Up With Fixes To New York City Rent Relief Program

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Tenants rallied in lower Manhattan on Tuesday morning as a hearing was being held to come up with solutions to fix the issues with the city’s rent relief program. CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge spoke to tenants and landlords who were testifying. They said they are not pitted against one another. They both want the same thing — rent relief — but they say the system is broken. READ MORE: As Aug. 31 Eviction Moratorium Expiration Approaches, New York Tenants Say Nothing Has Been Done To Help Them Holding signs that said “We need affordable rent,” tenants rallied before going to testify at...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Questions Abound As COVID-19 Cases Soar And New York City And New Jersey Schools Set To Welcome Students Back

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — With the Delta variant spreading quickly and coronavirus cases rising, there are concerns as students prepare to begin a new school year. As it stands right now, most children heading back to the classroom will do so without the option to learn from home. CBS2’s Hazel Sanchez has more on what schools are doing to prepare for a safe return. Rising senior Dior Dorsey returned to the classroom at New Dorp High School on Staten Island on Tuesday, not for a lesson in science but to show her trust in science, by getting a COVID-19 shot. “I am glad I...

