Friday After 5 – Where the Weekend Begins!

By Mel Ford
owensbororadio.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWHO: FA5 enjoys a little history in the making as we celebrate the Owensboro Air Show for the first-time during season! You might look to the sky and see a few aircraft performing while you take in a great night of music at Friday After 5. Madeline Wilkerson will play at the Atmos Courtyard from 5-7 and local favorite, the V-Bombs Unplugged take the Holiday Inn Riverfront Live Stage from 6-9:30. Worship on the Water is back in Cannon Hall – doors at 6pm and the show takes place from 7-9, (masks appreciated until seated) and at the Jagoe Homes Patio stage, Rhyan Sinclair and the South 65 take the stage at 6:30, opening for C.J. Solar from 8:30-10. Something a little fun will pop up at the Romain Subaru Overlook stage when No Governor fills the night with some great rock and roll from 7-9. But if you are ready to dance and party with some familiar covers from the 70’s, 80’s and more check out The Remedies at the Ruoff Party Stage from 8-11:30!

www.owensbororadio.com

