First Person: Protect the flag from desecration

worcestermag.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWant to know something? I'm getting tired of politicians and athletes who leave their brains at home when they go to work. I speak, of course, of their diatribes equating free speech with flag desecration. These two issues are not the same, nor should they be construed as the same. The latter is nothing more than a profane act on a national treasure. No high principles or constitutional violations are involved, as some lawyers would have you believe.

