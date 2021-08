The 6th/7th Annual Estes Park Wine Festival will take place Saturday and Sunday, August 14th and 15th in beautiful Bond Park in downtown Estes Park. The festival will be open from 11:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. daily. The Estes Park Wine Festival is a 21 and over event. Ticket includes a wine glass, wine tote and unlimited tastings, along with live music, retail vendors, artisans and food vendors. Non-drinker and designated driver tickets are available at the gate for $10.00. There is no re-entry, feel free to bring your own snacks, chairs, wagons and blankets. There will also be a wine-check so you don't have to carry around your purchased wine!