BOLD Graphene Power Bank with Dual Wireless Charger

This $180 charger is one of the most expensive out there, but it's likely the best for frequent travelers who need the most power. Reviewing USB travel chargers is not on my list of fun things to do, but when a company brings something new to the table, I'm all ears. That's how I felt about Razer's new USB-based travel charger that can output an impressive 130 watts combined. Most travel chargers peak at 110 watts, which is fine for many, but not enough for those with a power-thirsty laptop and maybe three other devices.