Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ogdensburg, NY

Ogdensburg councilors vote to demolish old J.J. Newberry department store

By SYDNEY SCHAEFER sschaefer@wdt.net
nny360.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOGDENSBURG — City Council on Monday night once again agreed to demolish the old J.J. Newberry department store building at 212 Ford St. Councilors William B. Dillabough, Steven M. Fisher, Michael B. Powers, John A. Rishe and Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly all voted in favor of the resolution authorizing City Manager Stephen P. Jellie to sign a contract with a construction company to demolish the building. Councilors Nichole L. Kennedy and Daniel E. Skamperle were not present at the meeting Monday night.

www.nny360.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ogdensburg, NY
Ogdensburg, NY
Government
City
Remsen, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Renewal#Department Store#Construction Company#City Council#Bronze Contracting#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
News Break
Politics
Related
EnvironmentNBC News

Tropical Storm Grace strengthens as it approaches the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Grace grew "a little stronger" on Saturday morning as it approaches the Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is moving toward the Leeward Islands at 23 miles per hour. But storm conditions are expected to deteriorate during the next day or so as Grace gets closer to the group of islands. These include the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, St. Marteen, St. Barthelemy, Saba, Sint Eustatius, St. Kitts, Nevis, Barbuda, Antigua, and Montserrat.
PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

Cuomo impeachment investigation to end, New York Assembly speaker says

The impeachment inquiry into Governor Andrew Cuomo will not continue after Cuomo leaves office, New York State Assembly speaker Carl Heastie announced Friday. Heastie cited two reasons: First, the investigation was to determine whether Cuomo would remain in office. With Cuomo's pending resignation in less than two weeks, that's no longer an issue. Second, Heastie said New York's constitution may not allow for an impeachment of an official no longer in office.

Comments / 0

Community Policy