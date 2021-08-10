Ogdensburg councilors vote to demolish old J.J. Newberry department store
OGDENSBURG — City Council on Monday night once again agreed to demolish the old J.J. Newberry department store building at 212 Ford St. Councilors William B. Dillabough, Steven M. Fisher, Michael B. Powers, John A. Rishe and Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly all voted in favor of the resolution authorizing City Manager Stephen P. Jellie to sign a contract with a construction company to demolish the building. Councilors Nichole L. Kennedy and Daniel E. Skamperle were not present at the meeting Monday night.www.nny360.com
